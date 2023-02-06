Major earthquakes kill over a thousand across Türkiye, Syria

A powerful earthquake struck Türkiye's southern provinces and neighbouring Syria, leaving at least 912 people dead within Turkish borders and killing more than 473 people in war-torn Syria.

A major earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck southern Türkiye and northwestern Syria, killing more than a thousand people as buildings collapsed and triggering a search for survivors trapped in the rubble.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said that the 7.7 magnitude quake struck at 4:17 am (0117 GMT) and was centred in Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province on Monday.

Rescue operations underway [Photo Credit: Anadolu Agency]

AFAD updated the intensity of the quake from 7.4 to 7.7 magnitude at 0955 GMT.

At least 912 people have died in Türkiye and 5,383 others injured, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

At least 326 deaths were also reported in Syria, according to regime's media citing the health ministry. Meanwhile, 147 people were reported killed in rebel-held areas. More than 600 people were also reported injured.

The quake in Türkiye occurred at a depth of 7 kilometres (4.3 miles) and was followed by 78 aftershocks, according to Oktay, including two of magnitude 6.6 and 6.5 that struck southeastern Gaziantep province.

Click here to read the latest developments