Breaking news: Government analyst confirms that Sara Jasmine died in a suicide attack

DNA Tests Confirm Death of Easter Sunday Terrorist Involved in Saindamarudu Attack, Dispelling Conspiracy Theories

According to the Police Media Spokesperson’s Office, DNA tests have confirmed that Pulastini Mahendran, also known as Sara Jasmine, a woman who was involved in the Easter Sunday terrorist attack in April 2019 and fled to another country, died in the suicide bomb attack in Saindamarudu on April 26, 2019.

Aftermath: On 26 April 2019, Sri Lankan security forces and National Thowheeth Jama'ath militants linked to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant clashed when the security forces raided a house in the town of Sainthamaruthu in Ampara District [ Photo: Special Arrangement]

It was previously believed that Mahendran had fled to India with the help of a few agents in a neighbouring country. However, DNA testing was conducted on the remains of individuals who died in the Saindamarudu attack, and arrangements were made to match the samples with the DNA samples of Mahendran’s mother, Rajaratnam Kavida, based on a court order. The government’s DNA testing department has confirmed that the DNA samples from several bone fragments match the DNA samples obtained from Kavida.

This comparison confirms the biological relationship between mother and child. After comparing the samples of Kavida with the bone samples obtained from the deceased, it has been confirmed that the probability of Mahendran being Kavida’s biological daughter is 99.999 percent. The Inspectorate’s report submitted to the Police stated this information.

The Police Media Spokesperson’s Office has announced that the report on this DNA test, which was conducted based on a court order, will be submitted to the court in the future.