Dutch Companies exploring investment opportunities in SL: Envoy

The Dutch companies are eager to explore investment opportunities in renewable energy, eco-labeling and sustainable agriculture, if Sri Lanka can showcase a corruption free business environment, Her Excellency Bonnie Horbach, Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Sri Lanka stated at a meeting with the leadership of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce, during Her Excellency’s visit to the Chamber recently.

[Photo Credit: The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce ]

Ambassador Horbach highlighted the importance of engaging with the EU Green Deal and upcoming mandatory Responsible Business requirements most of the EU countries are now looking at. H.E. assured that the Dutch Government continues to implement existing projects in the areas of training and technology transfer especially in the agricultural sector including the poultry industry in Sri Lanka.

Responding to Ambassador Horbach’s interest in facilitating high level bilateral business engagements including organizing of a business promotion mission to the Netherlands by the Dutch Embassy in 2023, Mr. VishGovindasamy, Chairman of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce requested Her Excellency’s support to enhance exports and tourism. The Chamber Chairman appreciated the support received by the dairy industry in Sri Lanka through various projects implemented by the Embassy of the Netherlands and requested similar assistance to identify opportunities for the agri sector including bilateral business engagements such as B2B’s and joint ventures in the Netherlands.