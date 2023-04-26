It's truly inspiring to see someone like you, Chamara, who has the ability to accumulate such vast wealth while the rest of the country struggles to make ends meet.

by Gajaya

Oh, Chamara Gunasekara, how lucky you are to be born in the Island of Pearl, or as we like to call it, the Island of Paradise Lost. It must be so fulfilling to leave your home country and your loved ones behind to pursue fortune abroad. After all, what’s the point of having a family if you can’t abandon them for personal gain?

Fire has ravaged the entire length of the three-month-old, 2,700 teu X-Press Pearl [splash247.com]

It’s heartwarming to know that your family members are doing well wherever they may be, while millions of others suffer in your home country. But don’t worry, you have your fortune to keep you warm at night. You earned it by hook or crook, and that’s all that matters, right?

And how fortunate you are to have received a whopping 250 million USD in your bank account, courtesy of the X-Press feeder vessel disaster off Colombo Port. Who cares about the lives lost and the damage caused? As long as you’re swimming in money, everything else is just a minor inconvenience.

Of course, we don’t really know who you are, but that doesn’t matter. The Natwest Plc in London probably has your details, and that’s all that counts. It’s a shame that a country known for its human rights and rule of law has become a safe haven for money launderers like you.

But hey, who are we to judge? Keep living the dream, Chamara. As long as you have your millions, nothing else really matters. After all, money can’t buy happiness, but it can buy a yacht, a private jet, and a mansion in the Caribbean. And isn’t that what life is all about?

It’s not every day that one gets to live a life of luxury, surrounded by champagne, caviar, and golden toilet seats. But you, Chamara, have achieved the impossible. You have become a beacon of hope for all those who aspire to become filthy rich at the expense of others.

It’s unfortunate that some people view you as a pathetic human fellow and a stooge of big thieves. But let’s be real, who cares about those people? They’re probably just jealous of your success and your ability to outsmart the law.

So, congratulations Chamara on your incredible success! May your bank account continue to grow and may you never run out of ways to launder your ill-gotten wealth. After all, the world needs more people like you to remind us that anything is possible if you’re willing to sell your soul to the devil.

Gajaya’s Post Script: People like Chamara Gunasekara are not just individuals with lots of money. They are the embodiment of the rot that has spread throughout the country’s political and economic system.

Their insatiable greed for wealth and power has led to the exploitation of the country’s natural resources, the abuse of human rights, and the erosion of democratic institutions. They have corrupted the political system, manipulated the media, and undermined the judiciary, all in the name of personal gain. Their actions have led to the concentration of wealth and power in the hands of a few, while the majority of the population struggles to make ends meet. They have created a system of crony capitalism that rewards those with connections and leaves everyone else behind.

The result is a country that is plagued by poverty, inequality, and social unrest. The people of Sri Lanka deserve better than this. They deserve leaders who put the interests of the country and its people first, not their own personal enrichment. So, let’s not celebrate people like Chamara Gunasekara. Let’s hold them accountable for their actions and demand that they use their wealth and influence for the greater good, not just their own personal gain. Only then can we begin to build a more just, equitable, and prosperous Sri Lanka.