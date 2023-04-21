Man with a Thousand Faces: How He Mocks Justice and Fuels Conspiracy Theories

So the man with a thousand faces will continually teach us how to change the system and what good governance means. Sooner or later, he will become a laureate for the best human rights awards. This country, he knows, can manipulate and make it dance on his palm.

by Gajaya

In my opinion, it would be fitting to compose a brief narrative about the Easter attack that ought to remain in our memories. Today marks the fourth anniversary of that inhuman massacre, and it has come to light through a recently leaked document that the perpetrator is capable of masquerading as a saint when it serves their purposes.

Everybody knows that when the slain terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared the Caliphate, it ultimately motivated thousands of youths around the globe to radicalize. However, in a short period, their fantasies were shattered, and the painful world of this lunatic terror outfit was revealed.

Representational image credit: Ozan Safak/ Unsplash

Simultaneously, what happened in Sri Lanka, a beautiful island nation known for its multicultural and multi-ethnic coexistence, was that a man who knew how to disguise himself fit into societal requirements and established an NGO named Save the Pearl. But around five years later, it was proscribed as a terror outfit. Those five years were pivotal, and the man with a thousand faces could infiltrate wherever he aimed. Although the outfit’s name, Save the Pearl, is synonymous with Sri Lanka, all the conclave’s activities aim to destroy the Pearl.

The treasure of this NGO since its establishment was the man who detonated himself, Mohammed Insaf, in the Shangri-La Hotel. The suicide bomber in the Cinnamon Grand Hotel served as a financial adviser to Save the Pearl.

Moreover, an interesting fact was revealed in the statements by Hadiya, the widow of Zahran, the ringleader of the Easter Blasts in 2019. The man with a thousand faces served as the legal adviser to Zahran since 2016. His interesting voyages within and around the Island are a cautionary tale of this terror. Once, he was in Puttalam with Zahran to brainwash kids at Madrasa.

It was proved with facts that he maintained a thick relationship with Jamil, the suicide bomber at the Tropical Inn hotel in Mount Lavinia. The house blasted in Dematagoda on D-Day was a meeting point for all of them, where they talked much about how to destroy the Pearl. Zaharan requested the man with a thousand faces’ legal assistance for ISIS suspects in Mawanalla. This is just the tip of the iceberg.

Ironically, nobody talks about these facts. Where is Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith or his mouthpieces, Siril Gamini Fernando, or Rohan de Silva? Why can’t they come and ask those questions from the man with a thousand faces? It is laughable to see how he comes on TV screens and other public domains these days with other “Civil Society Activists” to teach social reforms and point out wrongdoings of the state apparatus. This is how the Pearl in the Indian Ocean turned into an Island of mockery. We are good at talking nonsense and pointing fingers at someone else while keeping the real culprit and milking them in our homes.

So the man with a thousand faces will continually teach us how to change the system and what good governance means. Sooner or later, he will become a laureate for the best human rights awards. This country, he knows, can manipulate and make it dance on his palm. The man with a thousand faces and his kith and kin know this well. Those who worked hard to keep this nation safe from true evil become pariah men, while the man with a thousand faces and his bedfellows are glorified as “true patriots.” What a sad reality! Are you ready to unveil the conspiracy? If so, then let’s dig deeper into the facts mentioned above, dude.