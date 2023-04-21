Admiral Ravi Wijegunaratne (Retired) former Chief of Defense Staff, now Managing Director Ceylon Petroleum Corporation and Chairman Trincomalee Petroleum Terminals Ltd ( CPC-IOC joint venture) called on General SHAVINDRA Silva, Chief of Defense Staff at his office. He thanked CDS for all the Military support he extended for distribution of fuel to the public during difficult times. Mementoes were exchanged to mail the occasion.
Home Photos Pixstory: New head of CPC and Trincomalee Petroleum Terminals calls on CDS
Pixstory: New head of CPC and Trincomalee Petroleum Terminals calls on CDS
By Sri Lanka Guardian • April 21, 2023 • Breaking News feature Photos • Comments : 0
Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Post a Comment