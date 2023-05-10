Propaganda War to Set Upraise in Pakistan

by Sahibzada Muhammad Usman

The enemy’s major strategy against Pakistan is propaganda warfare, which adversaries are using in an effort to incite various segments of Pakistani society against the government. The standard hybrid war tactic is employed to undermine Pakistani bloggers/journalists and human rights organizations against the state. Accusations that these organizations are being used by enemy agencies of Pakistan to further their agenda with regard to the issue of missing persons are unfounded and unsupported by evidence.





It is important to recognize that accusations of foreign interference or hidden agendas only serve to undermine the important work that human rights organizations do.





Pakistani journalists gather in the newsroom of Geo television in Karachi on June 6, 2014. [AFP PHOTO / ASIF HASSAN ]





Pakistan’s enemies attempt to undermine Pakistan’s stability and sovereignty by backing their phoney campaigns for free speech, expression, and missing persons. The issue of missing persons is a complex and multifaceted problem that affects all provinces of Pakistan, albeit to varying degrees. Enforced disappearances have been reported from different parts of the country, including Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Punjab.





In the past, Pakistan has seen a number of left-wing individuals, NGO employees, journalists, and purported human rights advocates flee the country in search of refuge overseas by fabricating stories against Pakistan and its security forces for the benefit of mainstream media. However, the UN and other reputable international organizations worldwide have consistently rejected their allegations because they lack supporting documentation. Pakistanis, particularly the young, are proud of their nation and its security forces, so they consistently defend it in forums to dispel hostile lies.





The above-discussed situation is now being produced by forces hostile to Pakistan, who wish to further their own interests by stirring up discontent and upsetting the country’s stability. In this context, tying together the concerns of missing individuals, freedom of speech, and expression will also aid left-wing anarchists in Pakistan and deflect attention from India’s terrorist actions over the border. This poses a real threat to Pakistan and should be considered a strategy in the context of fifth-generation warfare.





Pakistan has suffered the most in terms of manpower and resources as a front-line state in the fight against terrorism. But regrettably, allies and Western nations have doubts about Pakistan’s efforts, question its dedication to the cause, and steadfastly refuse to consider their own national and strategic interests in the region. The majority of the anti-Pakistan propaganda is produced and delivered outside of Pakistan. As a result, taking any action against them is quite difficult. All this is done by foreign intelligence agencies from other countries to support this fifth-generation assault against Pakistan.





With its unrestricted, worldwide reach and all-permeating power, certain international media is likewise ferociously working to defame Pakistan and damage its reputation among other countries. According to research by the non-governmental organization EU Disinfo Lab in Belgium, more than 265 phoney local news websites run by one “Indian influence network” have been discovered in over 65 countries. These are responsible for global anti-Pakistan propaganda.





Under the current conditions, the government must prioritize efforts to improve its understanding of Pakistan’s position and reputation abroad in addition to relying on state-to-state diplomacy. In actuality, Pakistan boasts one of South Asia’s most active media landscapes. In Pakistan, privately owned media dominate. In contrast to the country’s five state-run TV networks, Pakistan boasts more than 100 privately held television channels and almost 300 privately owned daily newspapers, demonstrating Pakistani media’s freedom of expression and free speech rights. Along with it, Pakistan’s emergence of a free press and an independent judiciary are, in fact, historic developments. Equally encouraging advances are the steps made toward gender equality and women’s empowerment.





According to Dawn, tourism in Pakistan has grown by 317% since 2014. This statistic is simple to believe, particularly in light of the many travel influencers and content producers promoting tourism in Pakistan lately. As a result and unavoidably, there are many opinions about travelling in Pakistan on the internet today, some of which are accurate while others are inaccurate and written by tourists who have only spent a short time there, claiming that Pakistan is one of the safest countries in the world or that they felt very safe while visiting.





Dr. Sahibzada Muhammad Usman earned his Ph.D. from the University of Pisa, Italy. He is an Assistant Professor and MS Cluster Head in Department of Strategic Studies at Air University, Islamabad, Pakistan.