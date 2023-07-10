Ramaswamy Slams Zelensky as a Bully, Urges President Biden to Take a Stand

In a scathing statement, American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who is also a candidate in the 2024 Republican Party presidential primaries, launched a blistering attack on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, referring to him as a bully, and called on President Joe Biden to assert his opposition to Ukraine’s admission to NATO. Ramaswamy accused Zelensky of manipulating Western leaders while expressing concerns over the potential ramifications of Ukraine joining the alliance.





Ramaswamy stated, “President Joe Biden needs to man up to his bully-friend Zelensky and clearly state that we are dead-set opposed to Ukrainian admission to NATO.” He emphasized that this stance should be regarded as a hard red line and expressed disappointment over Republicans, including Lindsey Graham, who are now advocating for Ukraine’s NATO membership. Ramaswamy warned against the dangerous escalation of tensions that could lead to a nuclear war and urged leaders to refrain from pushing the world to the brink.





Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy in Washington on June 23. [ Photo Credit: Drew Angerer / Getty Images ]





Citing the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, Ramaswamy pointed out that the United States has fulfilled its commitments regarding Ukraine. He criticized what he referred to as the “neocon-Democrat establishment,” claiming their silence on James Baker’s famous 1990 commitment to Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev that NATO would not extend eastward beyond Germany. The entrepreneur-turned-politician argued that NATO, originally formed to deter conflicts with the USSR, has expanded most rapidly following the Soviet Union’s collapse, exacerbating the risk of nuclear war with Russia. Ramaswamy described this situation as sheer lunacy.





Expressing his determination, Ramaswamy declared, “As President, I’ll refuse to be bullied by an anti-democratic comedian-turned-leader, and it’s truly mystifying to me that the rest of the West is eating out of this Pied Piper’s hand every day.” His statement suggested a strong stance against Ukraine’s NATO membership and emphasized the need for global leaders to reevaluate their approach to international alliances.





Ramaswamy’s remarks have sparked a debate among political observers and experts. While some see his comments as a reflection of growing concerns about the potential consequences of NATO expansion, others view them as an oversimplification of complex geopolitical dynamics. The issue of Ukraine’s NATO membership has long been a contentious topic, with supporters arguing that it would enhance regional security and stability, while critics, like Ramaswamy, fear it could further strain relations with Russia.