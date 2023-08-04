Afghan scenic highland province attracts more tourists amid sizzling summer heat

(Xinhua) -- The picturesque Bamyan province has been striving to retain its status as Afghanistan's tourist hub, as hundreds of thousands of tourists visit Band-e-Amir in the province, a chain of six natural lakes elevated at nearly 3,000 meters above the sea level.





Famous for its Buddhist culture and attractive landscape, the central province of Bamyan had been badly damaged during decades of war and civil strife. However, the highland featuring abundant historical monuments has again become a tourist focal point with more peace restored in the war-torn nation.





Tourists visit the Band-e-Amir National Park in Bamyan Province, Afghanistan on July 3, 2023. (Photo by Ziaodin Azad/Xinhua)

"I come from Mazar-i-Sharif city. The weather was hot and tropical there, as the temperature is 46 degrees Celsius," Habibullah Mirzad, an Afghan tourist, told Xinhua.





Visiting the Band-e-Amir lakes along with friends, Mirzad said happily, "one of our destinations was Band-e-Amir in Bamyan to see the beautiful landscape."





The Afghan tourist also expressed happiness over the return of peace in his war-torn country, saying "the security situation is good, and we did not face any security problem."





Bamyan's pleasant summer climate also encourages tourists to enjoy its mountainous and scenic landscape.





"I come from Sari Pul province to escape the hot weather. Sari Pul is very hot, and the temperature is 39 to 40 degrees Celsius nowadays," another domestic tourist Abdul Basir told Xinhua in Band-e-Amir.





"The aim of our visit to Bamyan is to enjoy the beauty of nature, especially the Band-e-Amir lakes," Basir said.





According to officials, the number of domestic and overseas tourists who visit Bamyan has constantly risen over the past two years.





"Up to 1,200 foreign tourists registered to visit Bamyan and about 700 of them obtained tickets to visit the Buddha statue (relics)," Mohammad Deen Mofleh, the provincial head of the tourism department of Bamyan, told Xinhua.





Mofleh said during the Eid al-Adha holiday, which started on June 29, around 70,000 tourists visited Bamyan.