The Puppeteers and Their Pawns: Mujibur and Easter Sunday Tragedy

by Our Defence Affairs Editor

He is nothing more than a ceaseless chinwagger, a hollowness personified in the realm of politics, and an individual who has recklessly gambled with the very national interests of our country. Unmasking this individual becomes an imperative task. In 2015, Western intelligence sources boldly asserted that as many as 32 members hailing from five affluent Sri Lankan families had willingly journeyed to Syria to align themselves with the despicable IS terrorist group.





However, out of the blue, a former Member of Parliament, Mujibur Rahman, thrust himself into this grave issue with the sole intention of capitalizing on sympathy and maintaining his political clout, despite his claims being nothing more than a disingenuous façade. Rahman shamelessly insisted that the intelligence reports were fabricated, alleging that the notion of even five individuals from Sri Lanka joining the ranks of ISIS was a gross exaggeration and anyone suggesting otherwise was to be condemned.





In 2016, when addressing Parliament under the protection of parliamentary immunity, he asserted, "Based on intelligence reports, it is suggested that only four individuals may have joined the Islamic State terrorist organization. However, I have reservations regarding the veracity of these reports." This stance not only downplays the seriousness of the impending threat but also casts doubt on his intentions. The source of these intelligence reports remains unclear. Therefore, it is essential that he be held accountable for making these statements.





Ex-MP Mujibur Rahman, the guy who once debated in Parliament with a rubber chicken as his opponent, is now setting his sights on becoming the Colombo Mayor. [File Photo]





It is appalling to consider that this man would deliberately choose a name that evokes comparisons to the great founding father of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The Sri Lankan version of Mujibur Rahman stands in stark contrast, not only to the ideals of the Bangladeshi icon but also as a putrid soul cloaked in human form, willing to stoop to any pits for attention.





What adds insult to injury is Rahman’s conduct following a tragic terrorist attack. Instead of taking responsibility for his baseless statements, he resorted to crafting outlandish conspiracy theories, distorting facts and figures to suit his narrative. This megalomaniacal politician, true to form, never acknowledged his own culpability.









Subsequently, he propagated a conspiracy theory suggesting that one of the wives of the suicide bombers had fled to India, a claim unsupported by any credible evidence. It was a former Chief Inspector (CI) of the Sri Lanka Police, Arjuna Mahinkanda, who peddled this story, manipulating innocent police officers for his personal gain and ultimately fleeing to the United States. The cost of his actions, however, weighed heavily on those who were unjustly implicated.





Such police officers who betray their subordinates for personal gain should hang their heads in shame, for the forces of natural justice will one day catch up with them. Eventually, DNA analysis conclusively proved that Sara was among the deceased in the tragic incident. Yet, our comical figure, Rahman, resurfaced in the media, obstinately clinging to his unfounded conspiracy. Like many of his political counterparts, this charlatan has earned nothing but contempt and is actively contributing to the unravelling of our social fabric.





What’s truly laughable is the utter lack of action from these politicians and self-proclaimed rights activists when it comes to taking the accused to court. Instead, they consistently put on media spectacles to deceive the public. Most recently, Mujibur Rahman orchestrated a media conference to critique the latest investigative book on the Easter Sunday attacks written by Professor Rohan Gunaratne. This book meticulously dismantled not only the minds of the lunatics driven by Islamic State ideology who carried out the Easter bombings but also exposed the root causes behind it, dispelling conspiracy theories in the process.





Ironically, faced with the undeniable facts presented in this book, those who previously labelled the Easter attack as a conspiracy to cater to political opportunists and Western country refugees seeking refuge in it have found themselves befuddled. None of them genuinely care about the lives lost or the survivors of that horrific attack. Instead, they aim to exploit the tragedy to flee to other countries, all while falsely claiming threats from the Sri Lankan government.





Mujibur Rahman, not to be outdone, resurrected his tired conspiracy theories. For someone of Rahman’s limited intellect, the book’s contents and extensive video evidence of the terror leaders and their associates matter less than the identity of the messenger. This is the epitome of hypocrisy, reminiscent of the so-called lawyer who played a pivotal role with Zahran Hashim and his gang while perpetually attempting to conceal his crimes under the veil of conspiracy theories.





The irony deepens when this supposed lawyer demands a debate with the book’s author, a matter we can explore another time. However, before delving into such discussions, let’s ask ourselves: Can a man who hired three suicide bombers for his alleged ‘Charity’ honestly claim innocence and deny any links to those terrorists? Can he prove that he never met Zahran Hashim in Puttalam and never funnelled money from Charity’s fund to purchase land where these terrorists experimented with explosives? It’s a joke to see all these crimes buried beneath the surface while they request debates to whitewash their sordid actions.





The paradox in this situation is nothing short of astounding. Here we have an individual parading before society, draped in titles such as “lawyer,” “mediaperson,” and “human rights activist,” all the while benefiting from their influential connections, yet their own organization remains prescribed in Sri Lanka. It’s akin to banning Al Qaeda while its leader roams freely, with complete impunity. Such a grave incongruity starkly illuminates the systemic deficiencies within this nation’s governance. The very fabric of the state apparatus has been compromised, allowing these extremist elements, cloaked as virtuous figures, to thrive unchecked.





We find it hard to believe that any sensible individual would have the audacity to sit across from an open sinner who has skillfully eluded justice by manipulating the blindfolded aspects of our legal system. When a hollow figure like Mujibur plays his political games on the surface, what’s crucial is to comprehend the sinister machinations occurring beneath the surface by these so-called lawyers and their followers, as well as the troubling ideology they espouse.