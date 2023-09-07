Breaking: Boniface Responds Defiantly to Fonseka’s Accusations

Sri Lanka Guardian News Desk

In a dramatic turn of events that transcended the confines of the Sri Lankan Parliament, Lt. General (Rtd) Dr. Boniface Perera, a former security forces commander for the Wanni Region and Eastern Province, as well as a distinguished international researcher and writer, has issued a resolute response to accusations made by Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka.





Lt. General (Rtd) Dr. Boniface Perera, a former security forces commander for the Wanni Region and Eastern Province [File Photo]









Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, the only Field Marshal in Sri Lankan history, invoked parliamentary immunity to make serious allegations against General Dr. Boniface Perera, claiming that 'Boniface, along with Suresh Sallay, detonated explosives across the country. Fonseka’s incendiary remarks, which accused General Dr. Boniface Perera of bringing disgrace upon the entire officer corps, sent shockwaves throughout the nation and the military community.





In his rebuttal via a telephone interview with the Sri Lanka Guardian to Fonseka’s allegations, General Dr. Boniface Perera left no room for ambiguity. “Sarath Fonseka’s statement is entirely unacceptable and blatantly false,” General Dr. Boniface Perera declared firmly during the telephone interview. “His irresponsible behaviour is well-documented and known throughout the entire nation.”





The retired military veteran, who boasts a storied career in the security forces, went on to reject Fonseka’s accusations outright. “I categorically reject his irresponsible statement,” he affirmed, leaving no room for doubt about his commitment to upholding the honour and integrity of the officer corps.





In a final challenge to Fonseka, General Dr. Boniface Perera called upon him to repeat his allegations outside the protective shield of parliamentary immunity. “I challenge him to make the same statement outside the parliament,” General Dr. Boniface Perera asserted, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability in addressing such serious accusations.