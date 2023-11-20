Maldives Pledges to Address Sovereignty Concerns, Requests India's Withdrawal

In a significant announcement, the Maldives government has officially confirmed the presence of 77 Indian military personnel within its territory. The disclosure was made by the Under Secretary for Public Policy at the President’s Office, Uz. Mohamed Firzul Abdulla Khaleel, during a press conference held this evening.





The construction of the Indian military base in the Maldives has officially begun, with work commencing on May 2023 during Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to the island nation.





Uz. Mohamed Firzul provided detailed information on the roles of the Indian military personnel stationed in the Maldives. According to him, 24 individuals are involved in helicopter operations, 25 are engaged in the operations of a Dornier aircraft, 26 are assigned to a second helicopter’s operations, and an additional two individuals are responsible for the maintenance and engineering works of these aircraft.





Emphasizing President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu’s commitment to addressing public concerns, Uz. Mohamed Firzul asserted that the administration would annul any decisions undermining the nation’s sovereignty made by previous administrations. He also revealed the discovery of over 100 bilateral agreements within the past five years, which are currently under examination.





During the press conference, Uz. Mohamed Firzul highlighted key decisions made during the first cabinet meeting of President Dr. Muizzu’s administration. Notable initiatives include the formation of three Cabinet Councils: the Social Council, the Economic Council, and the Visitor Economic Council. Vice President Hussain Mohamed Latheef will preside over the Social Council, Minister of Economic Development and Trade Mohamed Saeed will lead the Economic Council, and President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu will chair the Visitor Economic Council.





The establishment of the Visitor Economic Council aligns with President Dr. Muizzu’s commitment to expanding tourism, the mainstay of the Maldives’ economy. The council’s mandate also includes promoting and diversifying the tourism sector.





Uz. Mohamed Firzul addressed reporters’ questions during the press conference, providing insights into the new government’s approach and priorities. As the administration unfolds its plans, the disclosure of foreign military presence and the unveiling of key initiatives mark a significant development in the political landscape of the Maldives.