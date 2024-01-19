We are the only party that has a political ideology — Candid Conversation with Dilith Jayaweera

“Accepting the debate invitation and stepping forward thoroughly requires courage and confidence," he reaffirmed, extending the invitation to NPP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake.
by Our Political Affairs Editor
“Life is all about moments,” he declared, the click of the selfie capturing an evening bathed in the golden glow of a foreign mission in Colombo. Dilith Jayaweera is a name that echoes success without the need for introductions. “When are we having the interview?” I ventured, half expecting a distant date on his busy calendar. To my surprise, he responded with a decisive, “Let’s do tomorrow, at one o’clock.”
Dilith, a man who effortlessly shares his infectious smile with everyone he encounters, stands tall as a remarkably successful businessman in the country. Unfazed by the criticisms hurled by opponents, he exudes confidence and charisma. Having played a strategic role in politics from behind the scenes, he now aspires to step onto the stage and try his luck in leading the country.
With a hint of scepticism lingering in my conscience, I dared to question him, “Are you seriously in this game?” His response was a resounding, “Come on, man. I have a plan. I’m going to win, and I will change this country for the better,” a declaration that reverberated with unstoppable determination.
|Dilith Jayaweera ( Photo: Sri Lanka Guardian)
True to his word, the following day found me at his impeccably maintained office in the heart of Colombo. Dilith, the epitome of punctuality befitting a well-mannered businessman, was right on time. Seated before me, he declared, “Let’s start,” with an air of readiness that echoed his commitment.
As the candid conversation progressed, I found myself captivated by his openness. Dilith faced every question I posed with resolute confidence, leaving me engrossed and eager to uncover more. In a world where words are often guarded, Dilith Jayaweera’s unapologetic transparency stood out, painting a portrait of a man poised to reshape the future of his nation.
Excerpts;
Question: When were you born?
Answer: September 18, 1967.
Q: Tell me about your life at the university.
A: After entering the University following the 1986 Advanced Level exam, the universities were closed. Therefore, I had to wait for three years to enter the University. During this period, I engaged in small-scale business activities, including private tuition, working as an insurance agent, and working in a medical pharmacy at Bambalapitiya junction. With that business experience and some financial resources, I entered the university, where the first year was very peaceful. However, later on, I became involved in University Politics and formed a new political party, Neethi Shishya Sahayogithaa Sanwidhaanaya. We contested, our party won, and while still in university, I started Triad, the advertising agency.
Q: What was your first job?
A: I worked in the pharmacy.
Q: How much did you earn?
A: I earned 1500 Rupees per month.
Q: Do you believe in Astrology?
A: I respect it but.................
