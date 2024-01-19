We are the only party that has a political ideology — Candid Conversation with Dilith Jayaweera





“Life is all about moments,” he declared, the click of the selfie capturing an evening bathed in the golden glow of a foreign mission in Colombo. Dilith Jayaweera is a name that echoes success without the need for introductions. “When are we having the interview?” I ventured, half expecting a distant date on his busy calendar. To my surprise, he responded with a decisive, “Let’s do tomorrow, at one o’clock.”





Dilith, a man who effortlessly shares his infectious smile with everyone he encounters, stands tall as a remarkably successful businessman in the country. Unfazed by the criticisms hurled by opponents, he exudes confidence and charisma. Having played a strategic role in politics from behind the scenes, he now aspires to step onto the stage and try his luck in leading the country.





With a hint of scepticism lingering in my conscience, I dared to question him, “Are you seriously in this game?” His response was a resounding, “Come on, man. I have a plan. I’m going to win, and I will change this country for the better,” a declaration that reverberated with unstoppable determination.





Dilith Jayaweera ( Photo: Sri Lanka Guardian)

True to his word, the following day found me at his impeccably maintained office in the heart of Colombo. Dilith, the epitome of punctuality befitting a well-mannered businessman, was right on time. Seated before me, he declared, “Let’s start,” with an air of readiness that echoed his commitment.





As the candid conversation progressed, I found myself captivated by his openness. Dilith faced every question I posed with resolute confidence, leaving me engrossed and eager to uncover more. In a world where words are often guarded, Dilith Jayaweera’s unapologetic transparency stood out, painting a portrait of a man poised to reshape the future of his nation.





Excerpts;





Question: When were you born?





Answer: September 18, 1967.





Q: Tell me about your life at the university.





A: After entering the University following the 1986 Advanced Level exam, the universities were closed. Therefore, I had to wait for three years to enter the University. During this period, I engaged in small-scale business activities, including private tuition, working as an insurance agent, and working in a medical pharmacy at Bambalapitiya junction. With that business experience and some financial resources, I entered the university, where the first year was very peaceful. However, later on, I became involved in University Politics and formed a new political party, Neethi Shishya Sahayogithaa Sanwidhaanaya. We contested, our party won, and while still in university, I started Triad, the advertising agency.





Q: What was your first job?





A: I worked in the pharmacy.





Q: How much did you earn?





A: I earned 1500 Rupees per month.





Q: Do you believe in Astrology?





A: I respect it but.................





