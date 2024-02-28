“Letter to the People for the Integration of Latin America and the Caribbean” Launched at Foz do Iguaçu Conference

The letter indicated dates for unified struggles across the continent: March 2 and 8, April 17, May 1, June 5, and October 16.

On February 23, the organizations participating in the Conference on the Integration of Latin American and Caribbean Peoples approved the “Letter to the People for the Integration of Latin America and the Caribbean.” The letter contains a summary of the event’s discussions and notes for advancing the integration of the people of the region. The conference began February 22 and ended February 24. In total, 4,000 people from more than 20 countries in the region participated in the event. Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez was also present at the Conference.





“The unity of our people is fundamental to stopping an extreme right that wants to destroy our national and popular sovereignty to place our countries at the service of international financial capital and its transnational companies,” the letter said.





The letter also expressed solidarity with the Revolutions in Cuba and Venezuela and denounced colonial domination over Haiti and the genocide promoted by the State of Israel over the Palestinian people. “The international community must respond, resoundingly, to the people’s call for an immediate ceasefire and the creation of a sovereign and free Palestinian State,” stated the document.





Furthermore, the letter supported Brazilian President Lula’s statements about the Israeli attacks. “If Lula is persona non grata, the Latin American people are persona non grata for Israel,” it said.





In the end, the letter indicated dates for unified struggles across the continent: March 2 and 8, April 17, May 1, June 5, and October 16.





from the Peoples Dispatch / Globetrotter News Service