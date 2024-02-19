Pakistan’s Post-Rigged Election Terrain

by Mahboob A. Khawaja





The Nation Becomes a Victim of Futile Elections





A nation already on the edge of socioeconomic and moral crises, and facing challenges to its political integrity, falls prey to authoritarian tyranny, political machinations, and enduring suffering. This is due to the fallacy of national elections being rigged by the very officials entrusted with ensuring fair and free ballot exercises on February 8-9. The elections are alleged to have been stolen from the masses’ rights and their constitutional exercise. The current political trajectory spells out a wave of chaos and mismanagement orchestrated by a few generals and a corrupt judiciary, shaping a dark future for both the present and future generations. Pakistan finds itself governed by a colonialist elite subservient to the Western world. Amidst evaporating truths, Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatta displayed rare courage and professional honesty by stepping forward to clarify to the public the facts surrounding the rigged national elections.





Then-Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi watch Pakistan's Air Force fighter jets perform during the Pakistan Day parade in 2022





The Pakistani masses were outraged to learn of the rigging during the February 8-9 national elections in major cities, contested by leading political parties. At the February 17 press conference, Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatta (Rawalpindi Division), located near the Armed Forces Headquarters, admitted to the rigging. He stated, “We converted the losers into winners, reversing margins of 70,000 votes in 13 national assembly seats,” implicating the head of the election commission and the country’s top judge. The public disclosures highlighted the fraudulent involvement of Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa and CEC Sikander Sultan Raja in manipulating the election results.





According to Pakistan’s Dawn News, Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatta admitted his deep involvement in serious crimes like mega election rigging in 2024, acknowledging that betraying the country does not allow him to sleep. He expressed solidarity with the cause of justice and the people, ultimately resigning from his executive position.





Thousands of supporters of the PTI Party and independent activists demonstrated in major cities across Pakistan against the election rigging, aiming to undermine the present and future course of fair and free national elections. According to global news media, people from all walks of life gathered, expressing that their mandate had been stolen, and they opposed the efforts to install an illegitimate government into power. Observers noted multiple layers of a planned scheme to rig the elections. Pakistani commentator Saeed Malik cited Commissioner Chatta’s confession, implicating Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and CEC Sikander Sultan Raja.





One wonders why national elections were held when generals and few judges of the Supreme Court sought to reinstate the corrupt Sharif brothers to political power. The military has produced leaders who have squandered the nation’s wealth, escaping justice through corruption and unfair legal systems. It is widely believed that the top military brass were directly involved in organizing fraudulent elections to keep Imran Khan and his PTI party out of power. False accusations and charges have been used to imprison Imran Khan and his party affiliates, ensuring a favorable outcome for the indicted Nawaz Sharif or his brother to form the next central government.





The Ruling Elite Planned a Scheme of Rigged Elections





Pakistan media reports suggest that the April 2022 ousting of elected PM Imran Khan was a conspiracy engineered by former Chief of the Army Staff General Javaid Bajwa. To prevent the PTI from participating, false legal cases have led to Imran Khan being sentenced to 10-14 years in jail. Vengeful generals aimed to keep Khan and the PTI out of power to avoid scrutiny of their actions against the nation. These generals, under Chief of Staff Assem Munir, seem disconnected from the nation’s needs, leading to catastrophic insecurity, mismanagement, and socioeconomic exploitation.





Pakistan urgently requires systematic change, but a few generals and judges are part of the problem. If honesty and accountability hold any meaning, conscientious Pakistani masses should demand the resignation of Chief of the Army Staff General Assem Munir, Chief Justice Qazi Esa, CEC Sikandar Raja, and others involved in the fraudulent election scheme. If they fail to respond, they should be held accountable in a public court of justice. It is essential for them to realize the consequences of their actions and rectify the injustices inflicted upon Pakistan’s credibility and honor.





Dr. Mahboob A. Khawaja specializes in international affairs-global security, peace and conflict resolution with keen interests in Islamic-Western comparative cultures and civilizations, and author of several publications including the latest: One Humanity and the Remaking of Global Peace, Security and Conflict Resolution, Germany