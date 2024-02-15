Prabowo Subianto declares victory in Indonesia's presidential race

Former general and three-time presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto declared victory in Indonesia’s presidential election on Wednesday, calling it a victory for all Indonesians.





“This is a victory for all Indonesian people. But I want to say that although we win, we should not be arrogant, we must stay humble. And I will embrace all parties,” said Subianto at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta, accompanied by his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka.





Prabowo Subianto (L, center) and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka (R, center) greet supporters at a gathering declaring victory in Indonesia's presidential race in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)





With more than 90 percent of the total ballots counted as of Wednesday evening, Subianto secured around 58 percent of votes while his rivals, Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo, obtained 25 percent and 16 percent, respectively, various quick and unofficial counts showed.





In his speech, the 72-year-old politician and businessman said he would be the president of all Indonesian people, not only for certain parties.





“Whatever the tribes, whatever the ethnic groups, the races, the religions, the social backgrounds, all Indonesian people will be our responsibility to protect,” Subianto said.





The sitting defense minister of Indonesia said he was grateful for the quick count results, which indicated that he could win in a single round. However, he still encouraged all people to wait and respect the official result from the country’s National Election Committee, which will be released in mid-March.





The elected president will be inaugurated and start the first day in office on October 20, 2024.