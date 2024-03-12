Educational Needs of Children in Sri Lanka

by Victor Cherubim

Education in Sri Lanka is often seen as ‘one size fits all’. However, the education system for children with special needs in both primary and secondary schools appears to be lacking. To address this challenge, there is a need for a rethink to accommodate the complex requirements of children who require specialist support.





School kids in Sri Lanka [Photo: UNICEF Sri Lanka]





Little to no consideration has been given to pupils with disabilities and specialist needs. If education is meant to best serve them in their future careers, early attention and action are required, particularly regarding learning disabilities.





It’s evident that there is financial pressure on education funding from both the government and private bodies. Families are not receiving adequate support from either the government or schools.





An educational assessment has identified several criteria lacking in our schools, highlighting the challenges faced in providing specialist education for learning disabilities in Sri Lanka:

Limited Resources: Despite efforts, there is a scarcity of specialized resources, including trained teachers, therapists, and appropriate teaching materials. Inclusive Education: Integrating students with learning disabilities into mainstream schools can be challenging due to the lack of awareness, training, and support for regular teachers. Stigma and Discrimination: Negative attitudes and misconceptions about learning disabilities persist, leading to discrimination and exclusion. Parental Awareness and Involvement: Many parents lack awareness about learning disabilities and may not actively participate in their child’s education. Financial Constraints: Families often struggle to afford specialized services, therapies, and assistive devices. Infrastructure and Accessibility: Physical infrastructure in schools may not be conducive to accommodating students with disabilities. Individualized Support: Tailoring education to meet the unique needs of each student can be challenging in large classrooms. Transition to Adulthood: Preparing students with learning disabilities for independent living and employment remains a challenge.

Efforts are underway to address these challenges and improve the quality of education and support for students with learning disabilities in Sri Lanka, but much more action is needed.





Another urgent need is to teach young people critical thinking skills to navigate the internet effectively. Many children in Sri Lanka view the internet as omnipotent, yet they are not taught critical thinking throughout their school years or encouraged to question what they see and read online. It’s essential for children to be able to challenge media narratives and comprehend the claims made by politicians.





There is global concern that the current generation of school leavers needs to be more questioning and critical thinkers than ever before. They require the confidence to speak out about what they see and read online. Educators and the government must incorporate ways into the educational curriculum to discern ‘fake news’ from truth and fiction. This is a crucial need that is lacking in today’s education.