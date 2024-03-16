



RUSSIAN PRESIDENT ACCUSES THE US OF DEPLOYING MILITARY BASES NEAR RUSSIAN BORDER





On February 21, 2023, in a speech to the federal assembly in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the United States of deploying military bases near the borders with Russia. He accused the West of enslaving Ukraine for a big war. Putin said: “In the modern world, there should be no division into ‘civilized’ countries and all the rest. We were ready for constructive dialogue with the West. But in response, they received a hypocritical reaction – the expansion of NATO, the missile defense system, and the deployment of military contingents. Neither side has hundreds of military bases around the world like the US does. The whole planet is covered. In December 2021, Russia sent to the West a security guarantee agreement, but all positions were refused.”





RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE





The incoming information suggested that by February, everything was ready for another punitive action in the Donbas (in Ukraine) against which Kyiv threw artillery, planes, and tanks. “They started the war, and we used force to stop it. The next target after the Donbas was an attack on Crimea and Sevastopol. They are now talking about it openly. We protect our homes, and the goal of the West is unlimited power.





The West spends $150 billion on war and $60 billion on supporting poor countries. Endless accusations against Russia were heard at the Munich Conference. The feeling that this was done so that everyone would forget what the West has been doing in recent decades. And they plunged entire regions into chaos, released gin and bottles. Trillions of dollars are at stake under the guise of democracy. In the 1930s, the West opened the way for the Nazis to power in Germany.





In our time, they made anti-Russia out of Ukraine. The project is not new. It goes back to the 19th century. It was cultivated in Austria-Hungary, Poland to tear the historical regions away from our country. The West accelerated this project by supporting the anti-state anti-constitutional coup in 2014 in Kyiv. Russophobia was planted with ideologies. The Armed Forces of Ukraine use Nazi symbols and do not hide whose heirs they are. The West doesn’t give a damn who to bet on in the fight against Russia. The main thing is to fight against us. So, you can use at least terrorists, at least neo-Nazis, at least a bald traitor. And in the 1930s and now the idea is the same: to kindle a hotbed of war in the East. The people of Ukraine have become a hostage of the occupational pro-Western regime, which has been plundering its state for decades.





Nobody cares about people. They are prepared for slaughter and turned into consumables. Sad, scary to talk about it, but true. The responsibility for the escalation lies with the West and the Kyiv regime, for which its people are strangers. The more long-range systems fall back on Ukraine, the further we will be forced to push the threat away from our borders. The elites of the West want to turn a local conflict into a global confrontation. It is about the existence of our country. But they understand that it is impossible to defeat Russia on the battlefield. Hence the information attacks, lies, distortion of historical facts, and attacks on the Russian Orthodox Church and culture.





I would like to tell the West – look at the main books of world religions. It says that the family is the union of a man and a woman. But even these sacred values are questioned. The West is trying to undermine our society. But traitors will be held accountable. We will not arrange a witch hunt for those who have abandoned their homeland. Let them live with it. The main thing is that the citizens of Russia gave them a moral assessment. We are proud that the Russians understood our actions in Donbas and supported us. This is a manifestation of patriotism, a feeling that is historically inherent in our people. I want to thank our people for their courage and determination.”





US WAS THE ONLY COUNTRY EVER TO USE NUCLEAR WEAPONS





Recalling the devastations following the Second World War, Vladimir Putin accused the US of being the only country to use nuclear weapons twice, destroying the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan. “They created a precedent.” He also recalled during WWII the United States and Britain reduced Dresden, Hamburg, Cologne, and many other German cities to rubble, without the least military necessity. “It was done ostentatiously and, he said, without any military necessity. They had only one goal, as with the nuclear bombing of Japanese cities: to intimidate the rest of the world.”





US CARPET BOMBING OF VIETNAM AND LAOS





“The United States left a deep scar in the memory of the people of Korea and Vietnam with their carpet bombings and use of napalm and chemical weapons.” In Putin’s narrative, the US continues to occupy Germany, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and other countries, which the US cynically refers to as equals and allies. In his tirade against the US, Putin recalls that the Western elites are even shifting repentance for their historical crimes onto everyone else, demanding that the citizens of their countries and other peoples confess to things they have nothing to do with at all, for example, the period of colonial conquests.





RUDYARD KIPLING’S “WHITE MAN’S BURDEN”





“It is worth reminding the West,” Putin said, “that it began its colonial policy back in the Middle Ages, followed by the worldwide slave trade, the genocide of Indian tribes in America, the plunder of India and Africa, the wars of England and France against China, as a result of which it was forced to open its ports to the opium trade. What they did was get entire nations hooked on drugs and purposefully exterminate entire ethnic groups for the sake of grabbing land and resources, hunting people like animals. Bangladesh at that time being a part of undivided India felt the full brunt of the colonial British ‘civilizing Mission’ detailed by Rudyard Kipling in his ‘White Man’s Burden’.”





PUTIN’S GRIEVANCES OF THE US’ CONTINUED SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA





Putin’s grievances against the US continue for the US demanding more and more sanctions against Russia and the majority of European politicians “obediently” going along with it. In Putin’s narrative, the West clearly understands that by pressuring the EU to completely give up Russian energy and other resources, the United States is practically pushing Europe toward deindustrialization in a bid to get its hands on the entire European market. “The dictates of the US are backed up by crude force, on the law of the fist. Sometimes it is beautifully wrapped; sometimes there is no wrapping at all, but the gist is the same – the law of the fist as Putin’s grievances against the US continue.”





PRINCIPLES UNDERLYING US MILITARY BASES AND NATO EXPANSION





Putin reasons that the deployment and maintenance of hundreds of military bases in all corners of the world, NATO expansion, and attempts to cobble together new military alliances, such as AUKUS and the like, and the creation of the Washington-Seoul-Tokyo military-political chain, is to contain Russia and now an emerging China on the global stage. “These are the principles that underlie US and NATO military doctrines that require total domination. Western elites are presenting their neocolonialist plans with the same hypocrisy, claiming peaceful intentions and talking about some kind of deterrence. This evasive word migrates from one strategy to another but only means one thing – undermining any sovereign centers of power. They have everything in their sights, including Russia’s next-door neighbors – the CIS countries. In launching the sanctions blitzkrieg against Russia, for example, reasons Putin that the whole world would follow the Western command. As it turns out, however, such a bright prospect does not excite everyone – other than complete political masochists and admirers of other unconventional forms of international relations. Most states refuse to ‘snap a salute’ and instead choose the sensible path of cooperation with Russia.”





MULTIPOLARITY DEFEATS PUTIN’S ARGUMENTS AGAINST THE US





“The problem with Putin’s reasoning is that the world has now become multipolar, and the US has to take along other freedom-loving countries to reach a consensus on any global problem. Such self-confidence is a direct product not only of the concept of exceptionalism first mentioned by the French nobleman Marquis de Lafayette, who had a close relationship with George Washington during the American War of Independence. Vladimir Putin’s reasons for the lack of Western press’s enthusiasm for US enmity towards Russia and now China are like Goebbels’s ocean of myths, illusions, and fakes, using extremely aggressive propaganda. ‘The more unbelievable the lie, the quicker people will believe it – that is how they operate,’ according to this principle. They point back at Russia and say: ‘That is the source of all your troubles.’ Russian President wants to make special note of the fact that there is every reason to believe that the Western elites are not going to look for constructive ways out of the global food and energy crisis that they and they alone are to blame for, as a result of their long-term policy, dating back long before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. They have no intention of solving the problems of injustice and inequality.”





CONCLUSION





Vladimir Putin reasons that the West would rather use other formulas they are more comfortable with. “And here it is important to recall that the West bailed itself out of its early 20th-century challenges with World War I. Profits from World War II helped the United States finally overcome the Great Depression and become the largest economy in the world, and to impose on the planet the power of the dollar as a global reserve currency. And the 1980s crisis – things came to a head in the 1980s again – the West emerged from it unscathed largely by appropriating the inheritance and resources of the collapsed and defunct Soviet Union. Now, to free itself from the latest web of challenges, the Western countries need to dismantle Russia as well as other states that ‘choose a sovereign path of development, at all costs, to be able to further plunder other nations’ wealth and use it to patch their holes’.





