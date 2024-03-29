Vietnam’s fruit, vegetable export revenue exceeds 1 bln USD in Q1

Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable export revenue hit 1.25 billion U.S. dollars in the first three months of this year, which is the first time the value exceeded 1 billion dollars right in the first quarter, Vietnam News Agency reported Thursday, citing the General Department of Vietnam Customs.





Staff members pack durians to be exported to China at a durian processing plant in Dak Lak province, Vietnam, on Sept. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Jiali)





The figure has signaled a strong growth of the sector in the future, said the report.





The product’s export revenue in March alone reached 433 million dollars, a rise of nearly 4 percent year-on-year, according to the department.





China, South Korea, the United States, Thailand and Japan remained the main export markets of Vietnamese fruits and vegetables.





According to the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetables Association, the country’s soaring fruit and vegetable exports in the first quarter contributed to the increase of off-season durians. The surge in Thailand’s consumption of Vietnamese durians made the country the fourth-largest importer of Vietnamese fruits and vegetables.





Vietnam’s exports of fruit and vegetables are forecast to reach 6.5 billion dollars this year, after setting a record of nearly 5.6 billion dollars in 2023, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade.