Chinese-Built Airport in Sri Lanka to Manage by India

In a significant move aimed at revitalizing the operations of the Chinese-built Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport, the Sri Lankan Cabinet has greenlit the transfer of management rights to two prominent entities from Russia and India. The decision, reached during a pivotal Cabinet meeting held on January 9, 2023, marks a strategic step towards enhancing the airport’s efficiency and bolstering its role in the region’s aviation landscape.





file photo





Following the Cabinet’s nod, the government initiated the process by inviting expressions of interest from potential stakeholders keen on utilizing the facilities of the Mattala International Airport. Subsequently, five institutions submitted their expressions of interest, reflecting a keen industry response to the opportunity.





After rigorous evaluation and deliberation, a Negotiating Committee, appointed by the Cabinet, put forth recommendations for the management transfer. As per these recommendations, the management of the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport is set to be entrusted to M/s Shaurya Aeronautics (Pvt) Ltd of India and Airports of Regions Management Company of Russia or its associated enterprise. The proposed agreement entails a lease period of thirty years, signifying a long-term commitment to the airport’s development and sustainability.