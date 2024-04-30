Clarification by Catholic Bishops Conference of Sri Lanka on Cardinal’s Tenure

In response to the news published in Sri Lanka Guardian, Rt. Rev. Dr. Anthony Jayakody, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Colombo and Secretary of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Sri Lanka, addressed misconceptions surrounding the tenure of His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, Archbishop of Colombo.





Archbishop's House, Colombo





Bishop Jayakody refuted claims that Cardinal Ranjith had requested an extension of his term from the Vatican, asserting that no such request had been made. Instead, he clarified that Cardinal Ranjith had adhered to Canon Law by tendering his resignation upon reaching the age of 75.





Highlighting Pope Francis’s decision, Bishop Jayakody stated that His Holiness had requested Cardinal Ranjith to continue in his role as Archbishop of Colombo following his resignation, as per the requirements of Canon Law.





The statement also addressed inaccuracies regarding age requirements for Cardinal electors, emphasizing that the rule prohibits participation for those above the age of 80, not 75 as incorrectly stated.





Bishop Jayakody condemned the dissemination of misinformation and emphasized the importance of upholding the integrity of information regarding Cardinal Ranjith’s tenure and the functioning of the Catholic Church in Sri Lanka.