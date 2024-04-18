Exploiting Tragedy for Political Gain

Editorial





Today, we stand at the precipice of justice, or so we are led to believe. The solemn occasion of commemorating the victims of the Easter Sunday Massacres in Sri Lanka is being hijacked by various political parties and social groups. The latest attempt is by the much-popular National People’s Party, under the guise of seeking justice. But let us call it what it truly is—an insidious attempt to exploit a national tragedy for petty political gains.





Fake it until you make it [donec id factus sis, id esse videre]





Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, the so-called Marxist hypocrite leading this charade, shamelessly parades a declaration purportedly aimed at delivering justice. By hook or crook, Anura and his team are now looking for every opportunity to seize power. A closer inspection reveals nothing but a thinly veiled power play, devoid of sincerity and genuine concern for the victims and their families. One must not reject, Comrade Anura is a skilled man in faking it until you make it, both within and around the political arena.





Under the banner of the National People’s Force for Justice, they present a laundry list of accusations and demands, casting blame on past administrations and promising retribution. But let us not be misled by their grandiose proclamations. Not a single accusation they make is new or based on facts. This is nothing but an extension of old conspiracy theories. This is not a quest for truth; it is a calculated move to sow discord, to stoke the flames of political division under the guise of seeking justice.





Their allegations against security forces, government officials, and even the esteemed leaders of the Catholic Church are nothing short of outrageous. To lay the blame for the Easter Sunday atrocities at the feet of those who have tirelessly worked for the betterment of the nation is not just irresponsible—it is downright despicable.





The National People’s Party seeks to rewrite history, to distort the narrative of one of the darkest chapters in Sri Lanka’s recent memory. They speak of bringing perpetrators to justice, yet their true intention is to weaponize tragedy for their own gain.





But let us not be swayed by their rhetoric. Let us not allow the memory of the victims to be tarnished by political opportunism. Instead, let us honor their legacy by demanding genuine accountability, by standing firm against those who seek to exploit their suffering for personal gain.





At least this time, Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, the head of the Catholic Church in Sri Lanka, must not allow himself to be used as a pawn in this political game. However, his deeds in the last few decades tell a different story. He was supporting pathetic politicians who ruined this nation by deceiving not only Catholics but all communities. At least now, he must see through the thinly veiled facade of the National People’s Party and reject their hollow promises of justice.





To the people of Sri Lanka, we say: do not be deceived. Demand accountability, yes, but do not allow yourselves to be manipulated by those who seek to profit from your pain. Stand united against political exploitation, and together, we can ensure that the true perpetrators of the Easter Sunday Massacres are brought to justice, not for the benefit of any political party, but for the sake of justice itself.