Israeli Spy Chief Resigns Amid Criticism Over Hamas Onslaught

Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva, head of the Israel Defense Forces’s Military Intelligence Directorate, has tendered his resignation. This decision comes in the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas onslaught, a devastating attack that exposed critical failures within the IDF’s intelligence apparatus.





Haliva’s resignation, announced on Monday, underscores the gravity of the lapses that allowed Hamas to carry out a brazen assault. Despite being coordinated with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi and approved by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Haliva’s departure marks a rare instance of a senior IDF officer stepping down directly due to operational failures.





The October 7 attack, which saw some 3,000 Hamas-led terrorists breaching into southern Israel, resulted in a tragic loss of lives and widespread devastation. Haliva, acknowledging the shortcomings of his directorate, took full responsibility for failing to anticipate and warn of the impending threat posed by Hamas.





In his resignation letter addressed to Chief of Staff Halevi, Haliva emphasized the weight of responsibility that accompanies authority. He expressed deep remorse for the tragic consequences of the attack and pledged his support for a thorough investigation to uncover the factors contributing to the intelligence failure.





Haliva’s resignation coincides with ongoing investigations into the events leading up to the October 7 massacre. The IDF’s Intelligence Directorate has initiated probes spanning the period before the assault, focusing on the 36 hours preceding the onslaught and the attack itself. These inquiries seek to identify systemic weaknesses and improve future intelligence operations.