Legacy creation

by Victor Cherubim





There is a lot to contend with when you are climbing the political career ladder these days. No longer is it a case of head down, work hard, deliver on your promises to the public, to your electorate and move up in your achievements to your nation, to your country you succeeded in putting on the world map, to the plaudits of your countrymen and women.





Iran President in Colombo, Sri Lanka





The path to success in life after years of a political career is decidedly more zig-zag now that you have reached the pinnacle of position and power, either as Prime Minister or even as President. From the trivial – being expected to be politically savvy and network to be much more serious, in the murky world of the cut and thrust of competition out there – to the more diplomatic nuisances of acting in the best interests of your country in the world at large, life has changed.





We in Sri Lanka, must be proud of our President for inviting the most important political player in today’s world, Dr. Ebrahim Raisi, the President of Iran, to accept the invitation and visit our country, with all his other urgent commitments. This is the unwritten legacy of our President.





Does any Sri Lankan know that our Past President, Mahinda Rajapaksa is featured in a special Westminster Coin Collection with King Charles III of UK, which I purchased as part of my specialist collection of World Coins?





All the years of agonising decisions is nearly over, it was as if you lived inside a high pressure chamber and now you have climbed out, or forced out from power, everything is about to change.





The foremost thought in your mind is what legacy that you wish or want to leave behind, for historians to assess your achievement for a life in politics. Need I say, this is much in the mind of our Sri Lanka President, Ranil Wickremasinghe?





How do you think Prime Minister, Sunak’s policies will be remembered in the long term?





Rishi Sunak has been focusing on several key policy areas in an effort to establish his legacy. Over the past week, he has announced plans to overhaul the welfare system, successfully passed the Rwanda deportation Bill through parliament, and committed to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence by the end of the decade. Who knows what can happen in 2030?





However, it is well to note that most political leaders often engage in legacy building activities, which can include implementing significant policy changes, in order to leave a mark on their country’s future history and to influence future governance?





Legacies mean much for future generations, not only for historians?





Victor Cherubim is a London-based writer and a frequent columnist of the Sri Lanka Guardian