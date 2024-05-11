BREAKING NEWS: Ranil Gives Green Light for Parliamentary Elections?





by Our Political Affairs Editor





President Ranil Wickremesinghe has purportedly given the green light for Parliament Elections to take precedence, tentatively scheduled for the end of August or the first week of September. This move, revealed by reliable insiders familiar with the discussions, highlights the administration’s prioritization of legislative representation before the presidential race. Sources indicate that this decision is informed by a desire to address pressing parliamentary matters and set the stage for a more focused approach to the presidential contest.





President Ranil Wickremesinghe [ File Photo ]





Insiders revealed that yet another confidential meeting took place between President Wickremesinghe and Basil Rajapaksa, the influential figure behind the main political party, Sri Lanka People’s Front, also known as Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP). The meeting, held just last night, primarily focused on the potential repercussions on various political parties, including the United National Party, if Presidential Elections were to be conducted before Parliament Elections.





The discussions delved into the rising popularity of Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the Founder of National People’s Power, whose growing support could significantly sway the outcome in his favor if Presidential Elections were held first. Both leaders expressed concerns that such a scenario could lead to a landslide victory for Dissanayake, disrupting their political trajectories.





In response to these concerns, President Wickremesinghe is reportedly contemplating the possibility of forming alliances with either the National People’s Power or the Samagi Jana Balawegaya. Such alliances, if successfully established, could help alleviate the pressure from the SLPP. However, if forming alliances proves to be unattainable in the near future, there is a looming possibility of advancing Parliament Elections sooner than anticipated.