Breaking: India Plans 99-Year Lease of Trincomalee Harbour?

by A Special Correspondent in New Delhi





India is planning to lease Trincomalee Harbour and its surrounding area for 99 years, according to reliable sources in the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi. However, Sri Lankan authorities have stated that they have not been officially informed of such a proposal. Initial discussions indicate India’s keen interest in developing Trincomalee into a special industrial zone.





President Ranil Wickremesinghe, currently in New Delhi, held a meeting today with India’s Union Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar. During their discussions, Jaishankar emphasized the need to quickly resume development projects in Sri Lanka that had been stalled, particularly those funded by Indian investments.





Minister Jaishankar expressed his intent to visit Sri Lanka soon to oversee the progress of these projects and to coordinate an upcoming visit by the Indian Prime Minister. He reiterated India’s commitment to its “Neighborhood First” policy, highlighting plans for an industrial zone in Trincomalee, which is expected to attract significant Indian and international investment.





President Wickremesinghe outlined several initiatives, including the new Economic Transformation Act, which aims to devolve powers in agriculture, health, education, and economic management to the Provincial Councils. He also mentioned that the Truth and Reconciliation Bill would be submitted to Parliament by July next year.





Discussions also addressed the agricultural modernization program in Sri Lanka and ongoing issues between the fishermen of both nations, with both parties aiming for a swift resolution. President Wickremesinghe announced that estate line rooms would be designated as estate villages through a gazette notification, allowing for their development under the Ministry of Home Affairs.





The President extended congratulations to Minister Jaishankar on his reappointment and reiterated his invitation for the Indian Prime Minister to visit Sri Lanka in the near future.





The meeting was attended by President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake, Foreign Ministry Secretary Ms. Aruni Wijewardene, Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India Ms. Kshenuka Senewiratne, and President’s Private Secretary Ms. Sandra Perera.



