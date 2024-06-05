Iranian Ambassador Offers Condolences to Sri Lanka Following Severe Weather Tragedy

Dr. Alireza Delkhosh, the Iranian Ambassador to Sri Lanka, extended his deepest condolences to the Government of Sri Lanka and the families of those who lost their lives due to recent adverse weather conditions that have caused widespread devastation.





Dr. Alireza Delkhosh, the Iranian Ambassador to Sri Lanka [Photo: Sri Lanka Guardian]





Dr. Delkhosh expressed profound sympathy for the affected communities, acknowledging the challenges they face in the aftermath of the severe weather. “Our heartfelt condolences to the Government of Sri Lanka and the families of the victims who lost their lives due to adverse weather conditions,” stated Dr. Delkhosh. “Our thoughts are with the affected communities as they navigate through this difficult time.”





The adverse weather has led to significant loss of life, displacement of people, and extensive damage to property and infrastructure across various regions in Sri Lanka. Emergency services and humanitarian aid organizations are working tirelessly to provide relief and support to those impacted by the disaster.





The Iranian Ambassador’s message highlights the solidarity and support from the international community as Sri Lanka copes with the aftermath of the natural calamity. This gesture of goodwill reinforces the longstanding diplomatic relations between Iran and Sri Lanka, emphasizing mutual support in times of crisis.





Sri Lankan authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, mobilizing resources for rescue and rehabilitation efforts. The international community’s condolences and assistance are seen as vital components in the ongoing relief operations and the country’s road to recovery.