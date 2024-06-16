Sri Lanka Seeks Thai Aid for Trafficking Victims in Myanmar

In a significant move to address the plight of Sri Lankan citizens trapped in human trafficking schemes, a high-level meeting took place yesterday between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka and the Minister of Justice of Thailand. The discussions focused on providing urgent assistance to Sri Lankan victims imprisoned and forced to work as scammers in Myanmar.





Tharaka Balasuriya, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka, during the discussions on aiding trafficking victims in Myanmar.





The meeting, held at 1:00 p.m. in the Ministry of Justice lounge on the 11th floor, was attended by prominent officials from both countries. Police Colonel Thawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice, led the Thai delegation, which included Police Captain Piya Raksakul, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Special Investigation, Police Captain Thin Wutthi Silapat, Director of the Foreign Affairs and International Crimes Division, Aditya Thongbun, Director of the Foreign Affairs Division, Chayaphon Saithawee, Director of the Human Trafficking Section 1, and Phattharaphon Thaweewong, Director of the Foreign Affairs and International Relations Section.





Representing Sri Lanka were Tharaka Balasuriya, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, C.A. Chaminda I. Colonne, Ambassador of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka to Thailand and Permanent Representative to UNESCAP, and Sisira Senaviratne, Director-General of the Department of Consular Affairs, along with their delegation.





The primary agenda of the meeting was to discuss cooperative measures to assist Sri Lankan nationals who have fallen victim to human trafficking in Myanmar. These individuals were deceitfully lured into illegal work abroad and are currently in dire circumstances. The Sri Lankan delegation expressed deep concern and sought Thailand’s assistance in ensuring their safe return home.





Minister Thawee Sodsong affirmed Thailand’s commitment to helping these victims. He pledged to coordinate with relevant Thai agencies to facilitate the safe repatriation of the Sri Lankan workers. The Department of Special Investigation has been tasked with collaborating closely with Sri Lankan authorities to develop an effective plan for assistance.





Both sides also discussed expanding their cooperation to combat human trafficking networks. They agreed to exchange pertinent information to enhance their efforts in dismantling these criminal operations and preventing future trafficking incidents.