UNICEF: 24% of Afghan Children Face Anxiety

Over 24 percent of Afghan children between 5 and 17 years old experience anxiety in the war-ravaged country, said a report released by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on Monday.





Afghan children collect garbage in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 9, 2024. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)

“Children in Afghanistan face severe mental health concerns. More than 24 percent of children between ages 5 and 17 experience anxiety – a rate 10 times higher than the global average,” the report said.





According to the report, about 15 percent of Afghan children experience depression.





Conflict, migration, displacement, natural disasters, high levels of poverty and risks of harm from explosive ordnances all have exacerbated mental health challenges among the Afghan children, the report said.





Aiming to drop off mental health concerns among the children, UNICEF operates more than 750 active child-friendly spaces throughout the country, the source concluded.