Jaishankar’s Maldives Visit to Boost Ties





Male’, Maldives – India’s Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar, arrived in the Maldives on Friday for an official visit, marking his first visit to the island nation since assuming office for a second term in June. The visit, scheduled from August 9th to August 11th, is at the invitation of Maldivian Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer.





Minister Jaishankar was warmly received at Velana International Airport by Minister Zameer, along with other officials. The visit is seen as an important step in reviewing and enhancing the bilateral cooperation between the two nations.





India’s Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar is received by Maldivian Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer upon his arrival in the Maldives on August 9, 2024. (Photo/Minister Jaishankar via X)





During his visit, Dr. Jaishankar is expected to pay a courtesy call on President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu. In addition, he will hold official talks with his counterpart, Minister Zameer, where they will review existing bilateral ties and discuss future collaborations. A significant highlight of this visit includes the inauguration of completed projects under the High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP) and the Line of Credit facility provided by the Export-Import Bank of India. The two ministers will also witness the exchange of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) focused on capacity building, commerce, and trade.





The Maldivian Foreign Ministry expressed optimism regarding the visit, particularly in light of the warming relations between Male’ and New Delhi, which had seen tensions in recent years. The strain in relations was notably marked by the ‘India Out’ campaign, led by some members of the current Maldivian administration when they were in opposition, calling for the removal of Indian troops from the Maldives. The situation further escalated following disparaging remarks made by three Maldivian deputy ministers about India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the social media platform X.





Despite these challenges, officials from both countries have expressed a strong commitment to maintaining and strengthening bilateral ties. The visit also follows the recent official visit of President Muizzu to India in June, where he attended the inauguration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term, and productive discussions were held between him and Dr. Jaishankar.