NPP Slams Central Bank Governor: Allegations and Promises Stir the Election Scene

President Wickremesinghe Criticises NPP’s Tax Reduction Promises





In a recent rally in Mawanella, President Ranil Wickremesinghe warned that the National People’s Power (NPP) promises could cut state revenue by Rs 200 billion annually. He described the proposed tax reductions as potentially catastrophic for Sri Lanka’s economy, likening the country’s precarious financial state to “travelling across a suspension bridge” that the NPP would dismantle, leading to economic collapse.





Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe appearing before the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) in late May 2022. Secretary to the Treasury Mahinda Siriwardena is next to him (pic courtesy Parliament)





“I also read the NPP manifesto. It took me three days to read it. It will take you three months to finish reading it. Don’t bother to read it but use your vote intelligently,” President Wickremesinghe advised the electorate. He also announced that his own manifesto, ‘Puluwan Sri Lanka,’ will be launched on Thursday, August 29, 2024.





NPP Criticises Central Bank Governor’s Neoliberal Views





Chaturanga Abeysinghe, National Executive Member of the National People’s Movement, has criticised Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe for adhering to IMF-driven neoliberal policies. Abeysinghe argued that the governor’s approach is limited to IMF doctrines and lacks innovation for increasing state revenue.









He stated, “The central bank governor believes that increasing state revenue is impossible. We have a programme to boost government revenue, which he has not addressed. Ranil Wickremesinghe himself has proposed increasing state expenditure by 400 billion. Our plan includes reducing taxes on essential goods and services, costing us 60 billion. The Governor of the Central Bank seems to think that state income cannot be improved through other means. This is why we are involved in politics.”





Abeysinghe made these remarks during a TV programme.





Communist Party Candidate Jayaweera Alleges Tax Evasion Among Rivals





Dilith Jayaweera, presidential candidate from the Communist Party of Sri Lanka, has accused leading presidential contenders of submitting false asset declarations and evading taxes. In a recent rally in Anuradhapura, Jayaweera expressed skepticism over the low reported incomes of rival candidates, accusing them of being part of the black economy.





“I challenge you to put all four or five candidates in one bag and claim that they have not paid even one copper cent in taxes. Those who declare incomes of two lakh rupees or three lakh rupees are a bunch of thieves in the black economy,” Jayaweera said. He criticised the disparity between declared incomes and actual living standards, calling it a farce and questioning the authenticity of their financial disclosures.