US Allegedly Handed Tehran List of Mossad Agents in Haniyeh Killing

Reports have surfaced alleging that a high-ranking American security delegation, mediated by Oman, secretly traveled to Tehran to de-escalate tensions in the region between Iran and Israel. The report, originally published by the Kuwaiti newspaper al Jarida, has been categorically denied by the United States.





The spokesman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee has said that different aspects of the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh will be investigated in this committee attended by IRGC Quds Force and Intelligence Ministry officials. [ Photo: IRNA]





According to al Jarida, the mission was allegedly intended to deliver messages to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, with claims that the Biden-Harris administration was “kept in the dark” by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the assassinations of key figures in Hamas and Hezbollah. While Israel has admitted responsibility for the assassination of Hezbollah’s Fuad Shukr, it has remained silent on the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.





The Jerusalem Post, independently verifying details from other sources including The New York Times, reported that Haniyeh was killed by an explosive device hidden in his Tehran guesthouse. The bomb, reportedly planted in June, was detonated remotely, suggesting a meticulously planned operation.





An earlier report by The Telegraph claimed that Mossad, Israel’s national intelligence agency, had employed Iranian security agents to plant the explosive device. This report, citing unnamed Iranian officials, suggested that the agents had since left the country but continued to maintain a close source within Iran.





Fox News, also covering the developments, noted that the American delegation allegedly arrived in Iran via Turkey, landing at Payam-e-Khorram Airport in Karaj. The delegation is reported to have engaged in a brief meeting with Iranian officials before returning to Turkey. During this meeting, the Americans purportedly provided a list of ten Mossad agents believed to be involved in the assassination of Haniyeh, in what was described as a “good faith” initiative in response to Israel’s unilateral strikes.





Despite these detailed reports, a spokesperson for the US National Security Council firmly denied any such mission took place, branding the claims as “categorically false.”