Sri Lanka’s Resource Plunder: India and China’s Unchecked Exploitation

The Human & Environmental Resources Development Foundation has issued a warning about the escalating tensions between India and China, highlighting that Sri Lanka is increasingly caught in the middle of this growing geopolitical conflict.

In a statement, Bandu Ranga Kariyawasam, Director of the Human & Environmental Resources Development Foundation (HERD), sounded the alarm over Sri Lanka’s increasingly precarious position between India and China. He cautioned that the looming conflict between these two regional giants may escalate, threatening Sri Lanka’s sovereignty and stability—regardless of the upcoming 2024 presidential election.





INS Mumbai docked at Colombo Port amidst rising regional tensions, coinciding with the simultaneous arrival of three Chinese ships. This occurred just one day after two US destroyers made port calls in Colombo for "replenishment." [Photo: Special Arrangement]





HERD criticized the failure of the presidential candidates to address the crucial issue of foreign interference. “The looting of Sri Lanka’s resources under the guise of investment, particularly by India and China, remains unchecked. Our national decision-making is under the heavy influence of these powers, with no clear strategy in sight to mitigate this growing threat,” the organization stated.





The recent destruction of Indian Navy missiles and the arrival of INS Mumbai alongside three Chinese warships off the coast of Sri Lanka were highlighted as glaring examples of how Sri Lanka is becoming a battlefield in the broader India-China conflict. “This is not an isolated event—such incidents have occurred repeatedly, with China’s naval presence in Sri Lankan waters drawing protests from India. Sri Lanka is at the heart of this tug-of-war.”





HERD further underscored that India is watching Sri Lanka’s political landscape closely, especially with the upcoming presidential election. They expressed deep concern about the Indian government’s covert influence on the election, claiming that a recent survey revealed India’s active involvement in shaping Sri Lankan policies. “There is a systematic erosion of Sri Lanka’s democratic institutions, driven by external pressures. This influence has been stark, particularly in light of Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Kumar Doval KC PPMPM’s visit to Sri Lanka last week, during which critical agreements were signed without transparency.”









The statement also shed light on India’s growing dominance over Sri Lanka’s economic resources. HERD pointed to India’s discovery of a cobalt deposit in the Indian Ocean, its stranglehold on Sri Lankan energy assets, and the recent health minister’s decision to allow India more leeway in importing medical patients. They warned that this unchecked influence could lead to Sri Lanka being reduced to a middleman in a brewing war between India and China.





HERD expressed particular concern over the lack of transparency surrounding presidential candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s recent discussions with Indian officials. “The fact that the National People’s Power (NPP) has not disclosed the nature of these talks raises serious doubts about their commitment to protecting Sri Lanka’s independence. The electorate deserves to know whether their vote will lead to further subjugation to external powers.”





In closing, HERD drew a chilling parallel between Sri Lanka’s current trajectory and the deals made with China under the Mahinda Rajapaksa government, which they say contributed to the country’s current economic woes. “Just as Mahinda Rajapaksa’s government paved the way for China’s dominance, today we see a similar pattern emerging with India. The question is, will our vote this time lead to five more years of economic destruction?”





HERD urged Sri Lankans to be vigilant, emphasizing that the stakes could not be higher. “Sri Lanka must avoid being caught in the crossfire of an India-China war. Our country’s future depends on it.”