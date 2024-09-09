The first China-Latin America Human Rights Roundtable will be held in Brazil





by Han Bo





As the largest developing country in the world and one of the regions with the largest number of developing countries, China has long been working with Latin American and Caribbean countries to actively promote mutually beneficial economic and trade cooperation. In the field of human rights cooperation, China and Latin American and Caribbean countries share similar backgrounds, similar ideas, common paths, and converging goals. 2024 marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive cooperative partnership between China and Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil. Xi’s diplomatic thought has been responded to and recognized by more and more countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.





Federal University of Fluminense, Brazil.

The first China-Latin America Human Rights Roundtable will be held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on September 10, 2024, local time. The forum is jointly sponsored by the China Human Rights Research Association, Renmin University of China, and the Federal University of Fluminense, Brazil, and is jointly organized by the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies of Renmin University of China and the Law School of the Federal University of Fluminense, Brazil.





This is the first institutional exchange and seminar activity in the field of human rights between China and Latin America and the Caribbean. The theme of the roundtable is “The Diversity of Civilization and the Choice of the Path to Realize Human Rights “, with three sub topics: “Contributions of china-latin american and caribean states to the civilization of human rights”,”Realization of the right to development and enjoyment of fundamental human rights “,





” Current challenges and solutions for global human rights governance”.More than 120 senior officials, experts and scholars in the field of human rights from China and Latin American and Caribbean countries, as well as representatives from relevant social organizations, think tanks, and media, will attend the conference.





