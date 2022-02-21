International Mother Language Day celebrated in Colombo

High Commissioner of Bangladesh Tareq Md Ariful Islam narrated Bangladesh’s lead role in UNESCO’s proclamation of the International Mother Language Day and shared the Day’s historical perspective.

Bangladesh High Commission, Colombo observed the International Mother Language Day (IMLD) - 2022 this morning at the historic Independence Square with the gracious presence of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Education Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Trade Minister Bandula Gunawardena, State Minister Tharaka Balasuriya, head of diplomatic missions, representatives of UN organizations and hundreds of students from different schools across the island. The theme of this year’s celebration was “Mother-Mother Language- Motherland”. The observance was arranged in partnership with the Ministry of Education of Sri Lanka with support of UN Offices in Colombo and Scouts Association of Sri Lanka.

In his welcome remarks, High Commissioner of Bangladesh Tareq Md Ariful Islam narrated Bangladesh’s lead role in UNESCO’s proclamation of the International Mother Language Day and shared the Day’s historical perspective. Sri Lankan Education and Trade Ministers and UN Resident Coordinator spoke about the importance of preservation and protection of mother tongues and significance of multilingualism. This creative initiative of the High Commission was also appreciated by the dignitaries.

On this occasion, with the assistance of Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Education, an island-wide creative writing and art competition for children was conducted. In today’s event, the fifteen winners received their awards and certificates from the Prime Minister and other dignitaries. Through this competition, the children of Sri Lanka have got the opportunity to know about the significance of the International Mother Language Day, the importance of preserving mother tongue and the history of Bangladesh’s Language Movement.

The day’s attraction was an enthralling multilingual cultural performance by students and performers of Russia House in Colombo, SAARC Cultural Centre, Maldivian Educational and Cultural Centre, Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Alliance Française, Bangladesh High Commission in Colombo and singers from Sri Lanka. Their performance represented quintessentially their respective cultural tradition and the love for mother tongue in the forms of song, dance, and recitation. Highlight of the cultural event was the choral rendition of the immortal Ekushey song – paying tribute to the Language Martyrs, by the children of the High Commission officials and their family members. Dignitaries present scribbled their feelings about the day on a canvas with the strokes of brush and color in their respective mother tongues. A one-minute silence was also observed at the beginning of the programme in honour of the Language Martyrs.

The Day’s observance began at the High Commission Chancery with ceremonial hoisting of the national flag at half-mast followed by one-minute of silence and special prayers for the Language Martyrs and reading out messages of high dignitaries of Bangladesh.

As a part of the observance, Bangladesh High Commission and the University of Colombo jointly organized a webinar titled “Using Technology for Multilingual Learning: Challenges and Opportunities”.

A blood-donation camp was also arranged in association with Sri Lanka Scouts Association.

