Exclusive: Sri Lankan Visa Procedure Hijacked by a Third Party?

A fake website has overtaken the official website of immigration and emigration department to obtain a visa for visitors to Sri Lanka. This is a clear cybercrime. As a result, the country has already lost a large amount of revenue.

This fake website has been launched under the name www.etagov.la/svisa, extracting all the information from the official government website available at eta.gov.lk. The fee charged for a visa through this website is more than double the official fee. There is no charge for transit visa, but on this site, the fee is US $ 7.

It is questionable whether this is a fraud committed with the connivance of anyone in the state machinery or whether the issuance of Sri Lankan visas has been hijacked by a third party. This requires immediate and appropriate action.



















