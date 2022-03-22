Has Sri Lanka Sales its Sovereignty to India?

Signing of MOU between the Government of India and Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Technology for financial grant facilities from India for the implementation of the Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity (SL-UDI) framework.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Harin Fernando has raised concerns over urgent Cabinet approval granted to several projects.

The opposition MP raised concerns over three agreements with India and one agreement with a United Arab Emirates (UAE) based company.

Man of the race: Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) from Gujarat State.

Following are the three key Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) that are to be signed with the Government of India.

1. The signing of MOU between the Governments of India and Sri Lanka, and Bharat Electronics Limited for providing MRCC.

The Government of India has agreed to provide a grant of US $ 6 million for the establishment of a Maritime Rescue Coordinating Center in Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the President in his capacity as the Minister of defense to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries and to sign an agreement between the Government of Sri Lanka and Bharath Electronics of India on the establishment of the Center.

2. Signing of MOU between the Government of India and Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Technology for financial grant facilities from India for the implementation of the Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity (SL-UDI) framework.

The Government of India has agreed to provide a grant of Indian Rs. 300 Million to implement the Sri Lanka Unified Digital Identity Framework. It is proposed to sign MoU between the two countries to obtain the said grants. The draft Memorandum of Understanding has been cleared by the Attorney General. Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the President in his capacity as the Minister of Technology to sign the said MoU.

3. The Signing of MOU between Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defence and the Government of India to supply DO-228 Dornier Reconnaissance aircraft by India to Sri Lanka.

A request on the possibility of obtaining two (02) Dornier Reconnaissance aircraft from India to enhance the maritime surveillance capabilities of the Sri Lanka Navy was presented by Sri Lanka at the Defence Dialog between the two countries in New Delhi in January 2018.

In order to undertake Sri Lanka Navy’s Maritime Surveillance activities and Search and Rescue (SAR) in and off Sri Lanka and especially to conduct reconnaissance within the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Sri Lanka, the Government of Sri Lanka has sought the assistance of India for the provision of one Dornier 288 Maritime Patrol Aircraft and a team of personnel for ground maintenance.

The proposals in this regard have been tabled by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in his capacity as the Minister of Defence.

Raising concerns over the agreements, SJB MP Harin Fernando told reporters today that Sri Lanka has sold its airspace by signing the MOU on obtaining DO-228 Dornier Reconnaissance aircraft.

He said India will provide three Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft to Sri Lanka, while the Sri Lanka Navy is to receive a 4,000 MT floating barge from India.

Harin Fernando further warned that the proposed Maritime Rescue Coordination Center will threaten Sri Lanka’s security.

The MP said the proposed Maritime Rescue Coordination Center is to be set up inside the Sri Lanka Navy Headquarters.

Stating that a Sub-Unit will be set up in Hambantota, he said seven other units will be positioned across the country.

He also pointed out that the financial assistance for the implementation of the Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity (SL-UDI) framework will grant access to a foreign country on the fingerprints of Sri Lankan citizens.

The former Minister also raised concerns over the agreement to enter into a long-term contract with a UAE-based company to supply crude oil to the Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery.

Harin Fernando said the Cabinet has granted approval to enter into a long-term contract with Fortuity General Trading LLC based in the UAE for this purpose.

Stating that there was no such major company in Dubai, the MP said this information had been verified by doing a thorough check via a person in the UAE.

He said instead of a large company, Fortuity General Trading LLC is a small office consisting of only four employees.

MP Fernando raised suspicion if the company had been established as a middle agent to obtain fuel from Russia.