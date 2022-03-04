Sri Lanka: Finance Minister accused of money laundering

Former Minister of Industry Wimal Weerawansa, who was ousted by the President yesterday, called a press conference this morning accusing the United States of deliberately avoiding arresting the Sri Lankan Finance Minister for being involved in money laundering.

The Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa, an American citizen and one of the brothers of the incumbent President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is working on a contract with the United States of America and is only aiming to bankrupt the country and turn it into an American colony, the former Minister alleged.

