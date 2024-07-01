Mamata’s Water Policy: Bangladesh-India Friendship

by Md. Sultan Mahmud





Recently, after discussions between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a total of 10 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between the two countries, including 7 new agreements and 3 renewals of existing ones. However, regarding the Teesta river water distribution agreement, it was only mentioned that a technical team from India will visit Bangladesh to conduct research on the Teesta. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Prime Minister Modi, urging him not to make any agreements with Bangladesh on the Farakka and Teesta rivers. Chief Minister Mamata stated in the letter, “I have strong objections to any agreement with Bangladesh on Teesta and Farakka water distribution without the participation of the West Bengal government.” She emphasized, “I will not compromise on the interests of the people of West Bengal.”





This raises the question: can this agreement be halted due to Mamata’s objections? What are the provisions of the federal government and the Constitution of India? Today’s article aims to find answers to these questions.





Teesta river is among the 54 rivers shared between India and Bangladesh. [ Photo: Wikimedia Commons ]





Incidentally, an agreement was reached between India and Bangladesh in 1996 on the distribution of Ganga water, which is due to expire in 2026. In this context, a recent meeting was held between Prime Minister Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi. There, a ‘Joint Technical Committee’ was formed to renew the ‘Farakka-Ganga Water Distribution Agreement’. This move effectively begins the process of renewing the water-sharing agreement between the two countries. However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee deemed it ‘unacceptable’ for the state to be “bypassed” in the renewal of the Farakka accord or in continued talks with Bangladesh over Teesta water. She raised concerns about both the renewal of the ‘Farakka-Ganga Water Sharing Agreement’ and bilateral initiatives on Teesta water sharing.





It is important to note that, according to the Constitution of India, international agreements fall entirely within the jurisdiction of the federal government. Therefore, it is necessary to consider whether there is a legal basis for taking West Bengal’s objections seriously. The interrelationships within the federal government provide an opportunity for discussion. Mamata’s letter is being treated as a special issue to avoid disruption in the federal government system. However, it should be noted that the Indian government is not legally bound to heed West Bengal’s objections when signing international agreements. The central government holds complete jurisdiction over international treaties. Despite this, Mamata argued that the Teesta Action Plan agreement was made improperly, bypassing the state. Her statement reflects a lack of maturity.





On June 24, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said she did not want to comment on Mamata’s objections regarding the Teesta and Farakka water distribution, as it is an internal matter of India. She added that she maintains good relations with leaders of all political parties in India, including Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Mamata. We commend Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s statement.





Mamata, in her letter to Modi, commented on the close geographical, cultural, and political ties with Bangladesh, stating, “I love and respect the people of Bangladesh and always wish them well.” She highlighted some exemplary joint projects with Bangladesh, including railway lines and bus services, as part of the enclave exchange agreement between India and Bangladesh and the economic development of the region. However, she stressed that water is precious and vital for people, and no concessions can be made on sensitive issues that have a profound and adverse impact on the people. She warned that any such agreement could have dire consequences for the people of West Bengal.





Analyzing the situation, it becomes evident that the dispute between Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal state government and the central government of India over the distribution of the waters of the Teesta and Ganga rivers has reached an extreme point. The central government accuses Mamata of obstructing the process. Mamata’s claim that the Center is trying to ‘sell water’ without the state government’s knowledge has been refuted by the Center, which asserts that the West Bengal government had been informed about the water distribution plans for the Teesta and Ganga rivers. The Center stated that it had written to the West Bengal government on July 24 last year, seeking a representative for the committee formed to review the renewal of the Ganga water sharing agreement between India and Bangladesh signed in 1996. On August 25, the State Government nominated the Chief Engineer of the State Irrigation and Waterways Ministry to the committee. The central government claims that the West Bengal government is falsely asserting it was not consulted in the internal review of the 1996 India-Bangladesh Ganga water sharing agreement at Farakka. The Center also alleged that Mamata’s recent letter failed to mention the Center’s previous correspondence.





Mamata Banerjee has long objected to sharing Ganga or Teesta water with Bangladesh. However, equal water distribution of the Teesta and Ganges rivers is a long-standing demand of the people of Bangladesh. There is a need to reconsider this issue to strengthen Bangladesh-India relations. The West Bengal Chief Minister’s objection does not indicate friendly relations between India and Bangladesh. Mamata Banerjee’s stance on the relationship between the two countries is considered problematic for international river law and India’s federal system of government. Her letter has created significant resentment among the people of Bangladesh. The relationship between West Bengal and Bangladesh is unique, characterized by a shared language and culture. Bangladesh has always considered Mamata a special friend. As a result, the people of Bangladesh find it difficult to accept Mamata’s objection.

Dr. Md. Sultan Mahmud, a Professor of Political Science, holds an M.S.S from Rajshahi University and a Ph.D. from a Bangladeshi institution. His research focuses on Bangladesh politics, political development, party politics, international affairs, the Liberation War of Bangladesh, peace and conflict, conflict resolution, and security studies.