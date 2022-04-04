Sri Lanka: Senadhipathi fled the country

Avant-Garde Chairman and an influential figure in the government Nissanka Senadhipathi and his family members have left for the Maldives secretly through the Katunayake Airport this morning, reliable sources confirmed.

By the time he arrived at the airport, the camera system with all the security cameras covering the airport’s exit terminal was reportedly down. He had left the Katunayake Airport departure terminal and boarded flight UL102 at 8.20 this morning.

Airport sources said that the airport security forces have also started an investigation into the malfunction of the security camera system at the airport.








