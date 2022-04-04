Sri Lanka: The Flop

It is doubtful whether the President has any other option but to step down.

Editorial

It is said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's invitation to all parties to form a new interim government and rule the country until the next general election has been rejected by those political parties. As a result, the president has elected four members from his own government and appointed a temporary cabinet. There has already been widespread opposition to the appointment. This action is nothing but a flop. Meanwhile, some legal experts are of the opinion that the decisions taken by the President in the past few hours are unconstitutional. Apparently, considering the composition of the new four-member cabinet and the subjects that have been given priority, it appears that the President's decision is not so wise. What the country needs at the moment is not a Minister of Highways but a Minister of Public needs such as power, energy, food, and agriculture. In such a deplorable context, it is doubtful whether the President has any other option but to step down.

However, we are of the view that rejecting the invitation of the President by other political parties is not a wise decision for the future of this country. At this crucial juncture, it is imperative that all political parties work together to prevent the country from collapsing in the face of narrow political ambitions. We believe that the current economic crisis cannot be solved by removing the President. What other political parties need to do is to have a broad dialogue with the President and reach a temporary political agreement. People-centric collective political action is indispensable to addressing the emerging social complexity. If they can initiate this political cohabitation for the sake of the country for at least the next three months, we will be able to get out of the destructive path we are on. But all these hopes are fading from moment to moment due to a lack of political wisdom in the face of the crisis.

This massive protest emerging throughout society spontaneously without a plan for the future is an unhealthy reaction. There could be unprecedented consequences. Different social groups and various unknown parties with vested interests are trying to achieve different ambitions. Apart from anger and hatred, no other constructive idea about the future of the country has been taken into consideration. It is clear that the people are witnessing an unprecedented political calamity in the history of Sri Lanka. It is the result of the reckless actions of various rulers of the country over a period of time. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is not the only culprit of it. But all political parties are more or less responsible for this stink quagmire. If they have a conscience and a sincere intention to serve the people to save the country, why don't they work together now?