Connectivity in today’s world

by Victor Cherubim

We hardly think of the world of work and the need for connectivity. Many of us take it for granted, but the future of mobility is critical for the economy. It creates opportunities for growth, generates jobs, and facilitates business. It also enhances competiveness by improving connectivity across towns, cities, including regions as well as nations.

It is a time of unprecedented change in many areas as well as the transport system. This is central to the whole of society. But, it seems all the more evident in UK and particularly in metropolitan cities like London.

What is legendary in London is the London Underground, which is more over ground as it spirals into the outskirts of the City. Opened in 1863 it now spans 402 km with 270 stations across its 11 different lines, with only 45% of the network actually running underground, namely, in the City centre.

Tunnelling in the bowels of the City of London by Cross Rail near Whitechapel, has taken years and has delayed what already functioned as TfL Line from Liverpool Street to Shenfield, over the past 20 odd years. Cost escalation of original estimates for Cross Rail was unbearable. But, the project was pursued relentlessly. Soon, the whole network will be inter connected, called Elizabeth Line, in honour of Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee, to be celebrated by a four day national holiday on May 24, 2022.

Elizabeth Line

The Elizabeth Line is officially set to open on Tuesday 24 May 2022 as three separate railways, with services to Reading in Berkshire; to Heathrow in Middlesex, and eastwardswith branch lines to terminus at Abbey Wood in the London Borough of Bexleyand at Shenfield in Essex.

Just imagine the amount of money, technology and manpower that has gone into this improvement in service, with step free street access to trains, station lifts, walk through carriages and reliability, if not safety systems installed.

The wonder ofthe Elizabeth Line of fast transport, is that you can travel without interchange, connected from east to west of the sprawling city of London through a network of interlinking central tunnels. A similar electric network is what is envisaged in the Cross Rail development to Birmingham and the North in years to come.

This Line we expect, will transform London as well as the South East of United Kingdom by dramatically improving transport links, cutting journey times, creating less pollution on roads, making communities inclusive. Changes will be made to 14 Bus routes to improve link connectivity to Elizabeth Line stations, in east and south east London.

Why is transport so important after COVID-19?

Time lost during the pandemic means time gain in other ways.

The Elizabeth Line will operate 12 trains per hour between Paddington and Abbey Wood, as well as a direct line to the Shenfield terminus, from Monday to Saturday 0630 to 23.00. Work will continue in engineering hours and on Sundays to allow a series of continuous testing and software updates in preparation for more intensive services from the autumn.

What is crucial to London’s recovery from the pandemic, is clean and sanitation inside trains. It will also help avoid long car journeys through the Boroughs of London or on the Inner and Outer Circular roads and M25 motorway.

It will provide new journey options, support regeneration and especially add an estimated £42 billion to the UK economy.

Health is paramount, whether in Beijing or London?

Whilst Beijing has had to close more than 40 subway stations and suspended 150 bus routes after reporting 51 new COVID cases on 03 May 2022, London is opening up a new

cross rail connectivity, pollution free to its population, maintaining all the precautions of both health and safety in mind. Mobility is central to the whole of society. But health is a paramount consideration.

But nothing comes without long term planning and investment. Investment requires sacrifices andstable government. But most important is hard work and working practices.

People must be able to see the benefits of hard labour, and talent must be fostered. If we are short of technical expertise, it is no crime to import technical expertise from abroad, as nations all over the world have paid the price for technological advancement.

We need connectivity how we live our lives, but always according to our values, we cherish..

What the United Kingdom has invested which will serve Sri Lanka as well, is leading expertise and knowledge that places us at the cutting edge of innovation.

Technology must be imported, rather than everyday goods, if we are to succeed, in bringing advancement in Sri Lanka. We need long term planning. We need a program of non-wasting, whether it is food, or precious rainfall, or even effort?

Can we afford to plan for it in a big way now, to reap rewards later?