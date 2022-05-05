Sri Lanka: What good governance can do in a disaster

We have fallen into a debt trap created by politicians for decades.

by Chula Goonasekera

We have encountered the worse economic disaster since independence at the dawn of our traditional new year. Nearly 3-weeks have passed, and we see an impasse with our rulers who seem neither democratic nor moral.

We have fallen into a debt trap created by politicians for decades. This result despite a colossal number of professionals and journalists writing hundreds of articles with facts and evidence and presidential commissions reporting on what we should and should not do to become a productive democratic society. This sound advice and warnings had no value for our politicians surviving on divisional politics based on ethnicity, language, religion or region. Unfortunately, our parliamentarians' only language of understanding seems to be the strikes, crowds, and protests. They cannot process civilised methods of communication except for the 'white elephant' projects with commissions for private gain.

This letter collated by a group of professional patriotic multidisciplinary experts lists prudent actions caring governance could have taken to prevent further sinking of our only 'ship', our motherland, and steer us away from demise. Instead, the selfish rulers are sorting habitats into greener pastures whilst leaving us in our homeland cherished in a sea of 'sharks' waiting to mint an extra 'pound of flesh' at any opportunity.

Here are some immediate actions a civil government would have taken and should implement.

1. Find the root causes as soon as possible (independent exploration)

a. Did nothing (not even a committee)

2. Curtail Colossal Corruption

a. Nothing was done – but exaggerated instead

3. 'Patch up' action taken

a. Sent a team to get IMF loans

But loans are also the root cause

b. Print more money

This will only make the situation worse for public

4. Take immediate measures to balance spending

a. Minimize public spending (e.g. Reduce Ministerial portfolios and their perks)

Nothing done to date

b. Minimize wastage (e.g. Recall puppet foreign missions)

No plans to date

5. Introduce safety nets to protect the vulnerable (An IMF requirement)

a. Not even discussed

6. Take long-term measures to recover

a. Increase productivity

Nothing to date

b. Rectify power issue

Nothing to date

Therefore, we, the ordinary citizens, have no option but to ask these rulers to leave. Thus, the protests and strikes are justified.