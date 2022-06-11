FDI in South Asia fell by 26% to $52 billion

Flows to India declined by 30% from its record level in 2020 to $45 billion in 2021

South Asia was the only subregion to suffer a drop in FDI inflows in 2021, as the $28 billion M&As registered the previous year were not repeated.

Flows to India declined by 30% from its record level in 2020 to $45 billion in 2021.

However, a flurry of 108 new international project finance deals were announced in the country, compared with an average of 20 in the last 10 years. The largest number of projects (23) was in renewables.

Major projects include the construction in India of a $13.5 billion steel and cement plant by Arcelormittal Nippon Steel and the construction of a $2.4 billion car manufacturing facility by Suzuki Motor. Both companies are based in Japan.