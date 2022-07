by Our Political Affairs Editor

The agitators against the president have taken control of the presidential palace a short while ago. The President has been staying at the Security Service Headquarters in Akuregoda since yesterday evening but late in this morning he flew to Katunayake area in an aircraft of the Sri Lankan Air Force.

In the meantime, it is reported that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is very likely to resign from his position, but it is not yet possible to confirm it.