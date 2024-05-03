Ceylon Chamber of Commerce to Host IORA Business Conclave 2024

“Sustaining Growth – Bridging Horizons”





The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce proudly announces its appointment as the Chair of the Indian Ocean Rim Business Forum (IORBF) for 2023 – 2025. In line with this prestigious appointment, the Ceylon Chamber in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sri Lanka will organise the “Indian Ocean Rim Association Business Conclave” (IORA Business Conclave) from May 28th to 29th, 2024, at the Shangri-La Colombo.





Image shows the Maldivian atolls in the Indian Ocean from above [Special Arrangement]





Themed “Sustaining Growth – Bridging Horizons,” the Conclave will focus on several sectors of particular relevance to global economic trends, including Agriculture, Renewable Energy, ICT, Logistics, SME & Women Empowerment, and Tourism.





The 23 IORA Member States comprise Australia, Bangladesh, Comoros, France, India, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen. The 12 Dialogue Partners comprise China, Egypt, the European Union, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Saudi Arabia.





The IORA Business Conclave 2024 will present unparalleled trade, investment, and business opportunities across the Indian Ocean Rim. With representation from IORA’s 23 Member States and 12 Dialogue Partners, entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders from diverse sectors and economies will converge to explore untapped markets, forge strategic alliances and capitalise on emerging trends. In this manner, the event will catalyse cross-border collaborations and unlock the immense potential of the Indian Ocean Rim region.





The conclave will feature a multifaceted agenda, including a strategic networking reception, B-2-B meetings, plenary sessions and several sector-focused breakout sessions. From disruptive technologies to sustainable practices, the sessions will offer insights into the future of commerce across the Indian Ocean rim.





“We are honoured to host the IORA Business Conclave 2024. We encourage stakeholders from all sectors across the region to participate in this landmark event, seize the opportunities it presents, and contribute towards sustaining growth and bridging horizons across the Indian Ocean Rim’, Secretary General and CEO of the Ceylon Chamber and the Chair of the IORBF, Mr Buwanekabahu Perera said.





Strategic Partners: The Australian Government, Asian Development Bank, Board of Investment of Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Convention Bureau, Sri Lanka Export Development Board, Sustainable Development Council of Sri Lanka, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), International Labour Organization Country Office for Sri Lanka and The Maldives, HSBC, Hayleys Advantis, VISA. Bronze Sponsors: Akbar Brothers, Zam Gems. Official Partners: Airline – SriLankan Airlines, Business Media – Echelon, EconomyNext, Communication – Lanka Communication Services (Pvt) Ltd., Hospitality – Shangri-La Hotel Colombo, IT – E-W Information Systems Ltd., Travel – Jetwing Travels. Thought Leadership – International Finance Corporation.





For registration and further information, please visit www.ioraconclave.lk or contact Lilakshi on 0115588818 or lilakshi@chamber.lk