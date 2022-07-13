In Sri Lanka, It Is Now Mob Rule and Not People’s Power

by N.S.Venkataraman

Sri Lanka  is now getting huge media coverage all over the world on  a scale, which is much higher than what Sri Lanka has received at any time in the past. 

The media and journalists all over the world appear to be excited about the  recent turn of events  in Sri Lanka,  where some agitators have invaded  the Presidential residence  without being resisted  and the President leaving the residence fearing the invaders. 

The journalists and political observers are interpreting the scenario  in different manner , with some attributing  it  to the economic collapse of the nation and others terming it as an indication   and trend that could happen in several other democratic countries in the world in future.  Some journalists even compare the event in Sri Lanka to  what happened in Capitol Hill in the USA, when some  supporters of President Trump entered the building and  tried to prevent  the development that would pave the way for taking over by the next president.  All such events are termed as sort of mob rule.

Those who call themselves as   one with revolutionary ideas seem to be of the view that this invasion of the Presidential residence by people to force out the President   that they do not approve of  is an indication of people’s power and   is the ultimate development in the evolving process of democratic system of governance.

Fortunately,  the President left the residence before the invasion  as otherwise, he could have  been physically harmed..

It is totally wrong and absolutely counter productive to interpret the invasion of the President’s residence  by a section of people as people’s power. The ground reality is   that   comparatively small section of country’s population took the law into their own hands and wanted to force the events in the way they want. Obviously, there should have been some motivating group   behind the invaders, who organised  the invasion and who believe in violence to achieve   their ends and have  their own agenda .

 It is true that Gotabaya and his family members who were in charge of governance have been largely responsible  for the economic hardships faced by Sri Lanka today. Even then, mob rule cannot be justified  to force out the President in a democratic society , where there are set   and civilised procedures   for opposing the government and where voting out the rulers in  parliament  is deemed to be an appropriate procedure.  The mob rule to force out the President   cannot be justified and those who hail the agitators as heroes are doing a grave mistake.

It is extremely doubtful as to whether the above agitators are really   angry Sri Lankans ,purely for the cause of Sri Lanka. The way they entered the  building , enjoyed swimming, played games , cooked food   and laughed  merrily  and  looked cheerful really indicated  that they could  not  be  the real sufferers. After the initial invasion, many others entered the building more out of curiosity  and treating it as a picnic spot,  particularly when they realised that police and army would not intervene.

At this juncture, it is necessary  to take a dispassionate look  at the turn of events  in Sri Lanka and how it would affect the future governance in Sri Lanka.  This turn of event has  created an impression amongst   general people that even a fraction of country’s population is good enough  to throw out a government, if they would be adequately aggressive.   If this impression would spread and prevail, the concept of democracy  would go for a toss.

It is unfortunate that no media in Sri Lanka or rest of the world have condemned the agitators and their methods but have largely confined themselves to view the scenario as if it is a matter of sensation and public spectacle  and as really due to economic collapse only and perhaps justifying the action of the agitators  ( invaders).

The concerned people in Sri Lanka who know better should come forward and condemn this behaviour of the agitators who thought it fit to indulge in such methods  to achieve their own agenda.  They should tell the Sri Lankans  clearly that this is not the way of establishing people’s power and this has the effect of  adversely impacting the civilised politics in Sri Lanka .

If the public opinion in Sri Lanka and  other parts of the world would not squarely condemn the behaviour of the mob to uproot the seat of power by violent and forceful methods  instead of the civilised process of voting out inefficient   and corrupt rulers, it would be  a tragedy for orderly governance in a democratic country

  The mob rule in Sri Lanka is a very significant event from the point of view  of negativism and the  way that it should not be there.

 This unfortunate invasion of President’s residence has placed the Sri Lankan democracy at cross roads.  While the economic issues in Sri Lanka would be hopefully sorted out soon, it appears that the political issues that it has caused   could be a much more grave issue.  To overcome this political issue, politicians in Sri Lanka should  build themselves to better standards for the sake of  the future of this glorious country Sri Lanka.

