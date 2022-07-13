Sri Lanka: What Is Happening is the Coup D'état

If he does not have much understanding of his duties, the Secretary of the Ministry of Defence should resign immediately and an officer with knowledge and awareness of the current situation should take over.

Editorial

Currently, what is going on in Sri Lanka is not a struggle for freedom, but an anti-state conspiracy or simply a coup d'état. This must be defeated immediately. The new acting president who is a legal expert Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe taken oath to protect the standard values of the constitution. Therefore, this coup d'état should be declared officially and necessary measures should be implemented. The armed forces and the police must act in accordance with the constitution of the country at this extremely sensitive moment.

If he does not have much understanding of his duties, the Secretary of the Ministry of Defence should resign immediately and an officer with knowledge and awareness of the current situation should take over. Apparently, he should have resigned from his post on May 9th, after the manmade mayhem in Galle Face. But, as a nation, we were not lucky enough to see that happen. Some people just want dignitary posts to show off their hollow pride. But they have no sense of the responsibilities attached to those positions. Consequently, by presenting false assessments and remaining in office, the overall national security has been endangered in an unprecedented manner. For the first time in history, the security forces were unable to protect the offices and residences of the heads of state.

Moment before taking over the Prime Minister's Office in Colombo

What is important at the moment is a defensive plan to protect the sovereignty and constitution that the country's anarchists have taken hostage. Is Sri Lanka is following the same path as Albania in 1997. If so, later than sooner, each province of this country will be controlled by small gangsters. The power to decide the daily lives of the people will be handled by these small gangs.

At this moment, it seems that some parliamentarians and respected officers who have served in the security forces are dreaming of taking control of the state through this so called “struggle”. According to them, the president who was elected for a term of five years by the will of the people is not legitimate. The appointment of the Prime Minister is illegal. Contrarily, many things they do, including hijacking the presidential secretariat, the official residence of the president, the prime minister's residence and office by gangs controlling by them, are legal. That is the false argument they keep presenting.

We do not see any difference between the false liberation struggle carried out by the terrorists using the unarmed people as their shield and the activities carried out by endangering the lives of the peaceful people in the name of "peaceful struggle". Collective but authentic action is needed to overcome this unfortunate situation. But the anarchists see their folly as revolution and fulfill the desires of a group who are cynically manipulating their lives in the ugliest way for petty political gain. Sri Lanka is heading towards the worst tragedy in its history. We appeal to all people to stand up against this coup d'état before it is too late.