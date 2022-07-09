Sri Lanka: Savages disguised as "protestors for democracy" set fire on Ranil's house

by Our Political Affairs Editor

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private home was set on fire and destroyed by savage agitators. Many files of historical value and many rare books have been destroyed in the fire. It is reported that the houses were looted before burning.

This home was deeded to a certain school to be used after his death. In order to fulfill their narrow nationalistic needs, various gangs are pushing the situation in the country to a very unpleasant state of violence and causing damage to lives and property.

