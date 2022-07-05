The Stakeholder- Udaipur Beheading Tragedy

The Modi government has been supporting and patronizing the elements involved in all such types of injustice. Now that sown seed of hatred has grown up and changed into a huge thorny tree and now even the Hindu community is being affected by the pricks of its nettles.

by Ali Sukhanver

The basic logic behind introducing religions has ever been just one; to educate human beings. Animals don’t follow any religion; it means when human beings are not obeying the rules and regulations introduced by the religion they claim to follow, they are not different from animals. The basic message conveyed by all religions to the followers is ‘love humanity’. Extremism in any shape and in any form simply snatches from us that basic characteristic preached to us through religious philosophy. Whatever happened there in Udaipur India, a few days back, was purely an inhuman act in the name of religion. That cruel incident has no doubt proved a blob of shame on the face of Indian society. We as Pakistanis might have a disliking for the anti-Pakistan policies of the BJP government but as far as the progress and growth of the Indian nation in the field of science and literature are concerned, no one can deny it. Keeping aside the handful of the extremist element, most of the people in that society are peace-loving, civilized and moderate in temperament. It is their hard luck that they are governed by a mindset that is always bent upon bloodshed and violence in the name of religion. We find that mindset always patronizes those who are prejudiced and narrow-minded. If the government of India had taken to task the hands involved in the demolition of the Babri Mosque, the faces behind the massacre at the Golden Temple and the criminals who planned the bloodshed in Gujarat, the situation in Udaipur could never have been so horrible.

Hindu tailor beheaded in Udaipur, killers threaten to kill PM Modi

The story of criminal silence doesn’t stop here; on 26 April 2020, a group of upper-caste men started beating up a 21-year-old Dalityoung man named Jitendra. His crime was that he sat on a chair and ate in the presence of upper-caste Hindus at a wedding. He was so severely beaten that he could not survive the injuries and died nine days after that brutality.As per tradition, the police and other law-enforcement agencies remained silent about this brutality and nothing was done to address the grievances of the wretched Jitendra’s family. The Modi government has been supporting and patronizing the elements involved in all such types of injustice. Now that sown seed of hatred has grown up and changed into a huge thorny tree and now even the Hindu community is being affected by the pricks of its nettles.

Experts on Indian affairs, however, have another opinion too; they think this incident of beheading in Udaipur could be something like a ‘False-Flag Operation’. The Modi government seems in a strange wave of ‘heat and haste’ to create and promote anarchy in the country; the main target seems to give all Indian minorities, particularly the Muslims, a real tough time. From banning Hijab in classrooms to preventing Azaan on loudspeakers, the BJP is adopting every means to gain its political pursuit in the country. This all is being done in collaboration with Shiv Sena and the desired end-state is to make India a Hindu state. The Modi government is making a mockery of all constitutional provisions by doing so. More false-flag operations of the same type are expected to distract the attention of the common public from very serious issues includinga 30-year high wholesale price index,the rapid devaluation of the Indian currency andan all-time high unemployment rate. It is very much obvious that the recent episode of the killing of a Hindu tailor, Kanhaiya Lal would help the BJP in gaining sympathy vote against Muslims.

More pathetic is the fact that the Modi government is trying to associate the linkages of killers with Pakistan.BJP-supported media houses have become the mouthpiece of the Modi government and are exerting all their force in dragging Pakistan in the Kanhaiya Lal beheading case thoughPakistan has categorically rejected all such allegations. According to India Today’s partial analysis, the police have arrested two MuslimsMohammad Riaz and Ghos Mohammad for beheading Kanhaiya Lal. The paper says, “Investigators believe that the two accused, who were arrested after posting videos online admitting to the crime, have links to Dawat-e-Islami, a religious movement based in Pakistan.” The same propaganda was done by another Indian paper Times Now. The paper said, “A Pak connection has been revealed in Udaipur killing case. It was found that Kanhaiya's killer Mohammed Ghos went to Pakistan.” The Times Now further said, “As the National Investigation Agency probes the recent murder of a Rajasthan resident, a Pakistan link has now emerged in the case. Mohammed Ghos - one of the two people arrested for the attack on Kanhaiya Lal - had visited Karachi in 2014 and is believed to have spent time with the Daawat-e-Islami organization.”

In short, so many Indian newspapers and television channels are churning out the same rubbish day and night.Such malicious attempts could never succeed in misleading the people, either in India or outside India neither the Muslims nor the Hindus. Everyone knows that maligning Pakistan and dragging itin India’s internal matters has always been a tradition rather than a hobby of the BJP-led Hindutva government in India. Even opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi are well are of the realities hidden behind such incidents. In a recent statement, Rahul Gandhi said that the Modi government is simply trying to distract the attention of the common people from their very genuine problems by using different means. He apprehended that such brutal attempts could be found more frequently in the near future. However,Pawan Khera has something entirely different and shocking to reveal. He is the media head of the Congress party. Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi, heshocked everyone by saying thatone of the two men who killed the tailor in Udaipur over blasphemous remarks is a BJP member. He strongly and firmly argued that ‘it was why the Modi government had moved quickly to transfer the case to the handpicked National Investigation Agency.’ Hopefully, the cat would soonjump out of the bag because it must be very dark and suffocating there in the bag. Certainly, the blazing fire of distrust and hatred in Udaipur would soon cool down and the residents of that area would realize, recognize and then penalize the real culprit behind the masked face; the culprit who is neither a Muslim nor a Hindu; who is just a stake-holder.